The song that won't be played at Kyogle's Australia Day

OI, OI OI: Kyogle Lions Club will run Australia Day in Kyogle. Pictured Lions vice president Stephen Darragh, member Elaine McLean and president Francis O'Reilly. Susanna Freymark

LAST year's Australia Day in Kyogle wasn't without controversy.

This year the Kyogle Lions Club have stepped up to organise events.

Lions Club president Franics O'Reilly said there will no playing of God Save the Queen at this year's event at the Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall.

Woodenbong and Bonalbo Australia Day events are run by a committee.

At a public meeting in October last year, it was too late to organise a committee, Mr O'Reilly said.

"We got together and we think we can run it,” he said.

"Lions Club saved Australia Day.”

The Lions Club attempted to organise a Welcome to Country but it cost $170.

Instead elders past and present will be acknowledged and the ceremony will be emceed by Lions member Col Griffith.

It is the first time the Lions Club have organised Australia Day events and they met with Kyogle Council to learn about the guidelines.

"The Council is responsible for hanging the flags,” Mr O'Reilly said.

Twenty-seven Lions members will help serve the billy tea and damper starting at 9am.

Guest ambassador on the day is ultra marathon man Craig Goozee.

The former policeman turned fitness trainer became a reluctant hero when he raised millions of dollars for children's cancer foundations after losing his nine-year-old daughter Jessica to the disease in 1999.

For the 10th anniversary of Jessica's death, the super-fit father-of-four Mr Goozee did a 91-day ultra-marathon around Australia., covering nearly 200km a day.

There will live music on the day and Kyogle Public Pool will be open with free admission and a sausage sizzle.

"It promises to be a great day,” Mr O'Reilly said.