Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OI, OI OI: Kyogle Lions Club will run Australia Day in Kyogle. Pictured Lions vice president Stephen Darragh, member Elaine McLean and president Francis O'Reilly.
OI, OI OI: Kyogle Lions Club will run Australia Day in Kyogle. Pictured Lions vice president Stephen Darragh, member Elaine McLean and president Francis O'Reilly. Susanna Freymark
Community

The song that won't be played at Kyogle's Australia Day

by Susanna Freymark
15th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAST year's Australia Day in Kyogle wasn't without controversy.

This year the Kyogle Lions Club have stepped up to organise events.

Lions Club president Franics O'Reilly said there will no playing of God Save the Queen at this year's event at the Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall.

Woodenbong and Bonalbo Australia Day events are run by a committee.

At a public meeting in October last year, it was too late to organise a committee, Mr O'Reilly said.

"We got together and we think we can run it,” he said.

"Lions Club saved Australia Day.”

The Lions Club attempted to organise a Welcome to Country but it cost $170.

Instead elders past and present will be acknowledged and the ceremony will be emceed by Lions member Col Griffith.

It is the first time the Lions Club have organised Australia Day events and they met with Kyogle Council to learn about the guidelines.

"The Council is responsible for hanging the flags,” Mr O'Reilly said.

Twenty-seven Lions members will help serve the billy tea and damper starting at 9am.

Guest ambassador on the day is ultra marathon man Craig Goozee.

The former policeman turned fitness trainer became a reluctant hero when he raised millions of dollars for children's cancer foundations after losing his nine-year-old daughter Jessica to the disease in 1999.

For the 10th anniversary of Jessica's death, the super-fit father-of-four Mr Goozee did a 91-day ultra-marathon around Australia., covering nearly 200km a day.

There will live music on the day and Kyogle Public Pool will be open with free admission and a sausage sizzle.

"It promises to be a great day,” Mr O'Reilly said.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Angel wings for 'beautiful Miss Shari'

    premium_icon Angel wings for 'beautiful Miss Shari'

    News LISMORE teenager Shari Rose bravely fought cancer right to the very end.

    • 16th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Luxury townhouse on the market for first time in 30 years

    premium_icon Luxury townhouse on the market for first time in 30 years

    News Owner occupiers are predicted to snap up this exclusive property

    • 16th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Council explains why it needs to increase rates

    premium_icon Council explains why it needs to increase rates

    Council News Residents can expect to pay more rates into the future

    • 16th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Threats, fake doctor's letter land man in prison

    premium_icon Threats, fake doctor's letter land man in prison

    Crime A dodgy bail excuse was this man's biggest mistake

    • 16th Jan 2019 12:00 AM