Son who is willing to auction off his eyebrows for charity

Lismore siblings who lost their mum to cancer are giving back to the Leukaemia Foundation by shaving off - and in some cases waxing - their hair for charity.

Aydin Urquhart, 22, and Jasmine Urquhart-Warren, 18, will be participating in the very brave act of shaving on March 13 to support the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave at the Lismore Turf Club.

Their mother, Caroline, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) - a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow - in July 2019 at age 46.

Jasmine Urquhart-Warren and Aydin Urquhart will be participating in the Leukaemia Foundation World's Greatest Shave after losing their mum Caroline to cancer.



After going through four rounds of chemotherapy, one round of radiation and a bone-marrow transplant in December 2019, plus trying alternative therapies and low-dose chemotherapy, sadly, Caroline relapsed in early 2020 and was diagnosed as terminal.

She was told she had 3-6 months to live, but incredibly made it until August 2020.

Mr Urquhart said throughout their mother's treatment, the Leukaemia Foundation had been a constant support.

"The Leukaemia Foundation helped us a lot with accommodation in Brisbane when she was going through multiple treatments and they've been really supportive throughout the whole thing," he said.

Jasmine Urquhart-Warren will be participating in the Leukaemia Foundation World's Greatest Shave after losing her mum Caroline to cancer.

"It's something close to our hearts, with our mum being diagnosed and us having lost her unfortunately in August … (this fundraiser is) something to give back."

Between them, the siblings have so far managed to raise more than $6,200 at the time of print.

But Mr Urquhart said their goal was to reach $10,000 and he'd go to any length to achieve that.

"If we're close to the $10,000 goal, I'm also going to auction off my eyebrows to the highest bidder," he said.

"I'll be shaving my head and my beard, and I'll also be selling wax strips to do a bunch of waxing.

"Everyone keeps telling me I'm crazy for doing that.

"I'll be selling them and people can rip them off, I know a few friends who would like to inflict a bit of pain."

Aydin Urquhart will be participating in the Leukaemia Foundation World's Greatest Shave after losing his mum Caroline to cancer.

Meanwhile, his sister will be shaving her hair off also on the day and has already passed her original fundraising goal of $2000.

Mr Urquhart said he was thankful to all those who had already donated, including the businesses who had provided prizes for the raffles.

"I've found asking businesses especially for donations to raffles, I don't think I've found a business who haven't been affected in some way by cancer or leukaemia," he said.

"It's something that's touched so many people and I was taken back by how giving and caring people are when you ask."

Mr Urquhart said the day will be a big "fun family-friendly day" and there will be a food truck, jumping castle, face painting, raffles and much more.

The Shave for a Cure event will be held from 1pm-5pm on March 13 at the Lismore Turf Club.

To donate, visit www.leukaemiafoundation.org.au.