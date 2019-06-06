The small school turning 100 on Saturday

A KYOGLE school is gearing up to celebrate a milestone 100 years of public education this Saturday.

Collins Creek Public School Acting principal Joy Muller said everybody from former students to acquaintances of the school were invited to take part in the festivities which will kick off with an open day, followed by a bush dance.

Ms Muller said it had been a busy time at the school ahead of the centenary celebrations but preparations were coming along "swimmingly".

"It's a huge celebration and a very special event for us," Ms Muller said.

"The open day and dance are a chance for people who have been associated with the school over the years to come and get back in touch with their roots.

"It's been amazing looking at the history as a small community based school and to watch how it fluctuated over the years - which is linked with the nature of Kyogle's strong farming community.

"Thank you to all our committed and hard working committee for helping to make it happen."

At the open day there will be historical displays, a photo sideshow and the children have made short videos depicting the history.

"The kids are performing some older style music on the day and they will be on the marimbas, the ukulele and kettle drum," she said.

"Then the dance will be a chance to relax after the day and connect with each other."

Official celebrations will be held at the school this Saturday, between 10am and 2pm, with speeches from 11am.

On the evening of the open day, the Collins Creek Public School Parents and Citizens' Association will host a dinner and dance at the Collins Creek Community Hall.

Tickets for dinner have sold out but tickets are still available for the dance.

Tickets can be purchased from Gateway Office Supplies or by contacting the school on 02 6633 1278 or on the door.