The small school sports team making a big impact

GOOD SPORTS: Students from Mummulgum PS have been training hard ahead of competing in the PSSA 4 x 100 relay in Sydney, Supplied

A TINY school located halfway between Casino and Tabulam is showing talent is not limited by size as it heads off to Sydney for a prestigious track and field event.

On Thursday Mummulgum Public School teaching principal, Kerin Murphy escorted four students to compete in the the NSW Primary School Sports Association Athletics Championships in Sydney.

"The students are competing on Thursday in the Norm and Elizabeth Austen Small Schools Trophy for enrolments under 26 students,” she said.

"The athletes are Ethan Briggs, 12, Emily Bunney, 11, Angeline Codrington, 12 and Travis Simcox, 11, and are competing in the 4x 100 relay.”

Ms Murphy said good sportsmanship is a critical element of the students training on the track and in the classroom.

"Our students have a strong sense of sportsmanship and enjoy training and competing hard,” she said.

"But at the end of the race our Mummulgum kids will be the first to shake the hand of their competitors, they make me so proud.”

Ms Murphy said the experience of competing in this event is hugely important for the team.

"Our team is made up of three Year 6 students and one Year 5 student,” she said.

"My goal, once we knew were off to Sydney, was to raise funds to cover the airfare and accommodation - this would be a huge assistance to our families.

"Our school community has supported several fund raising events to assist our four families.

"We had had a number of fundraisers including a chocolate drive, barbecue, raffle and then last week we held a cake stall which raised $908 and our shortfall is not very much.”