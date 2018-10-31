The sinister identity politics agenda of ‘new’ Labor

A new policy document from Labor has revealed what Bill Shorten and his team have in mind for us. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett

SINCE the implosion of the federal Liberal Party in August, opinion polls now point towards a Labor government next year.

But with the media distracted by Liberal infighting, the sinister nature of new Labor has escaped the attention it deserves.

The final draft of the ALP national policy platform, just finalised for their 48th national conference on 16-18 December, is as good a place as any to find out what Bill Shorten and his team have in mind for us.

This is the seminal document mapping the DNA of what is likely the next government, and what we find is that the Labor Party has been captured by fringe identity activists.

The 224 page document is supposed to be an expression of Labor's values and beliefs but it is riddled with the language of identity politics and the rainbow agenda, almost to the exclusion of its traditional party values.

There are 64 mentions of "sexual orientation", for instance, 59 of "intersex", 42 of "LGBTI", 36 of "transgender", 33 of "bisexual", 31 of "lesbian", 29 of "gay", along with several mentions of transphobia, biphobia and homophobia.

"Gender" gets a whopping 138 mentions including 19 mentions of "gender identity" and five of "gender pay gap".

Diversity gets 27 mentions, including Labor's promise to adopt a "50 per cent gender diversity target for government boards to be achieved within the first term of a Labor government."

There are 42 mentions of "identity", appropriately enough.

And there's a promise to establish under the Human Rights Act "a new Commissioner for Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Intersex Status issues".

Labor’s new policy document is riddled with the language of identity politics and the rainbow agenda. Picture: AAP/Tracey Nearmy

But there's nothing specific on, say, single mothers living in poverty, and nowhere near as much attention to, say, wage growth or housing affordability.

The "dignity of work", which used to be a core value of the ALP, appears just once.

"Housing affordability", one of the biggest intergenerational concerns, appears 10 times.

"Poverty", which Labor used to claim it cared about, appears 25 times, which is 39 times less than "sexual orientation", while "homelessness" gets 43 mentions.

The Australian newspaper's economics editor Adam Creighton was the first to spot these oddities in April, when the draft policy platform was released.

"The light on the hill is now more like a strobe disco ball in a gay nightclub," he wrote.

At that time, the document was 13 pages shorter and there were four more mentions of "intersex", so maybe his criticisms had an effect.

Clearly not enough.

But what is most concerning is a sneaky paragraph, buried on page 188, adopting, in their entirety, the radical "Yogyakarta Principles on the Application of International Human Rights Law in Relation to sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics". The paragraph has been lifted straight from the 2015 platform.

But the Yogyakarta Principles changed radically last year. Wait till you see what Labor is endorsing.

The "Yogyakarta Principles plus 10 (YP+10)" were originally drafted by human rights activists and adopted by various NGO and UN representatives at a conference in the Indonesian town of Yogyakarta in 2006. They are not binding on any government, unless, like Labor you adopt them.

In their updated form (YP+10) they represent the mandatory enforcement of radical gender ideology.

For instance, they require governments to remove gender from all birth certificates, passports and driver's licences.

All official identity documents would "only include personal information that is relevant, reasonable and necessary as required by the law for a legitimate purpose, and thereby end the registration of the sex and gender of the person".

While polls point to a Bill Shorten-led Labor government in next year’s federal election, the party seems to have left its core values out of its latests policy document. Picture: AAP/Julian Smith

If someone wants to identify as another sex, the government would be obliged to provide "a quick, transparent, and accessible mechanism that legally recognises and affirms each person's self-defined gender identity [with] a multiplicity of gender marker options".

Women's sports and sporting association, under the threat of prosecution, would not be allowed to exclude anyone who identifies as a woman, and would be expressly forbidden "to conduct any examination or testing to ascertain what gender they are ensure that all individuals can participate in sport in line with the gender with which they identify".

No policies would be permitted which "force, coerce or otherwise pressure women athletes into undergoing unnecessary, irreversible and harmful medical examinations, testing and/or procedures in order to participate as women in sport".

Gender-neutral bathrooms and "welcoming" changing rooms must be provided "for persons of diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expressions, and sex characteristics".

When it comes to male and female prisons, "persons of all sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expressions, and sex characteristics" should be able to choose "the facilities in which they are placed".

On refugee policy, the government would have to "accept the self-identification of a person seeking asylum on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sexual characteristics as the starting point for consideration of their asylum claim."

There would be "sensitivity training of judicial and law enforcement officers and other public officials on issues relating to sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics".

And, of course, I don't need to tell you that the document requires mandatory Safe Schools gender ideology indoctrination, on steroids.

While so-called conservatives whip themselves into a fury over Scott Morrison sending Malcolm Turnbull to Indonesia, they are ignoring the menace that the polls predict.