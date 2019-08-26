The simple household item making lives easier

INNOVATION: Bread clips such as these can be recycled into new products for charity Bread Tags for Wheelchairs to sell and purchase wheelchairs for people in need.

THEY are such a common household item, you never give them much thought.

For most people the usefulness of a bread clip lasts about just as long as the bread itself does, before it is thrown in the bin.

However bread clips can serve another very important purpose, as one Tenterfield business owner has recently discovered.

Judith Birch-Watts owns counselling and advocacy service Andante Place, and has recently begun collecting unwanted bread clips on behalf of charity organisation Bread Tags for Wheelchairs.

"My sister volunteers at an op shop in town and one day she asked me 'would you start giving me your bread tags to help buy wheelchairs',” Ms Birch-Watts .

"I thought it sounded like a bit of a strange story, and maybe a scam to be honest.”

But Ms Birch-Watts said after some research, she discovered the organisation recycles unwanted bread clips into new items, such as seedling trays, picture frames, coat hangers.

The company then on-sells these new products, and the money sourced from each purchase goes towards purchasing wheelchairs for South African people in need.

The South African organisation, which was founded in 2006, provides two or three wheelchairs to adults and children in need each month.

Judith said she decided to help out by making her business a local collection point.

"It's just one one way my business can contribute to the community,” she said.

"The collected bread clips are either sent to South Africa where they are made into seedling pots.

"If they aren't sent overseas we send them to an Australian company Transmutation - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle in Robe, South Australia where they are recycled into products such as door knobs and bowls.”

Judith said it takes 200 kilograms of bread clips to bring in enough money to buy one wheelchair, meaning every bread clip counts.

Bread clips can be dropped into a bin outside Andante Place, 6 Martin Street, Tenterfield.