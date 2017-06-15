21°
'The show will go on': Lismore Aviation Expo

Samantha Poate
| 15th Jun 2017 3:32 PM
Rotorwing Helicopter Services is one of many local and interstate businesses that will be featured at the Lismore Aviation Expo. Rotorwing will have static displays as well as offering joy flights.

GOOD news for aviation enthusiasts as the Lismore Aviation Expo will go ahead as planned this Saturday, June 17, despite the recent wet weather and minor floods across the region this week.

Organiser Danielle Hanigan from Lismore City Council said the show will go on and will be largely held on the tarmac at the Lismore Aviation Centre.

"Luckily all our displays, stalls and events are happening on tarmac surfaces, so we can continue with the event,” Ms Hanigan said.

"All our aircrafts are confirmed and we are looking forward to a fantastic day of high-flying fun.”

However Ms Hanigan did warn that parking will be extremely limited and encourages event goers to use the free shuttle bus services provided.

"The ground at the Lismore Aviation Centre earmarked for parking is extremely wet, so we urge people to please park at one of the three locations provided and ride the bus.”

Highlights of the event include exciting aerobatic displays, a flypast by a RAAF C-17A Globemaster III and local hot air balloon operators showing off their flying machines and offering joy flights.

A major sponsor of the event, Fast Aviation, will be launching Lismore's new 24-hour charter service.

Other highlights include the chance to go inside the cockpit of a REX SAAB 340 and a range of adventure and scenic flights including warbirds.

Young aspiring pilots can visit local aviation training institutes including the Defence Force, the Northern Rivers Aero Club and the North Coast Institute of TAFE.

Proceeds from the Lismore Aviation Expo will go to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter. For more information, go to www.visitlismore.com.au.

MORE INFO:

When: Saturday June 17, 9am to 4pm.

Where: Lismore Aviation Centre, Three Chain Road, South Lismore.

Entry: $5 per person, free entry for children under 16.

Transport: Buses from: Lismore Transit Centre in the CBD, the old Mills Transport depot at 210 Union Street and the Lismore Airport Passenger Terminal, picking up every 15 minutes.

All sites will have clearly signposted 'Bus Stop' signage.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fast aviation lismore lismore aviation expo lismore city council northern rivers events royal australian air force

