The show must go on: Especially Mozart's Requiem

Nicholas Routley conducts Mozarts Requiem for over 400 guests and, below right, Artist liaison for the Byron Bay Music Society relaxing after helping to organising the sell out show Margaret Kurtis. Amber Gibson

THE highly anticipated performance Mozart Requiem held by Byron Music Society saw a 100 voice choir with Amatori Orchestra awe 420 guests.

In the lead up to the event, famous music educator and Australian Conductor Richard James Gill passed away in October before being able to lead the show he had been preparing for.

To ensure the show would go on, close friend Nicholas Routley was able to step in for the weekend and perform to the audience in memoriam of Mr. Gill.

Not only was the show a sell out at Lismore City Hall but there was a wait list of people lining up in hope of purchasing last minute tickets.

Artist liaison for the Byron Bay Music Society and stage coordinator for the show, Margaret Kurtis, said the success of the show came as no surprise as sales were reflective of previous classic music performances brought to the Northern Rivers by Byron Bay Music Society.

"People love hearing live music, particularly when there is choirs involved," Ms Kurtis said.

"There is an audience and a thirst for these types of events."