The serious consequences for illegal drone flights

FLYING a drone illegally could leave you in court and facing civil action, police have warned.

The warning has come after two incidents in the past week where the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was delayed from leaving Lismore Base Hospital for patient transfers as a result of drone activity.

In one of these cases, the patient was an infant.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police were investigating both instances.

Insp Vandergriend said drone operators could be brought before the courts and fined.

But they could also face civil litigation if they cause harm to others as a result of their drone use.

"That's something they need to be mindful of, of the repercussions of using drones around critical infrastructure locations such as hospitals, and the impact that can have on the welfare of emergency patients that are delayed in being (transferred) because of a drone that's present,” he said.

"If people are using drones around critical infrastructure in an unlawful manner they can not only face whatever fines the court imposes, they're liable to any personal liability for any persons that are affected.

"They're leaving themselves open to civil litigation as well as what the courts impose.”

Insp Vandergriend said both recent incidents in Lismore were subject to ongoing police investigations.

He said there was so far nothing to indicate the same drone pilot was involved in both incidents.

"I've got nothing to indicate that,” he said.

"Both incidents are being investigated.”

He said issues with drones were on the rise as the devices become more common.

"It's definitely something we are seeing more than we ever did before,” he said.

"It seems they're more widely used than what they have been.

"People need to be mindful.”

Before launching your drone, use the Civil Aviation Safety Authority's Can I Fly There app.