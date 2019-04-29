Menu
Barham Street Cemetery Restoration, circa 1976.
Community

The secrets hidden in our cemeteries

by Geoff and Margaret Henderson
29th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
CEMETERIES (originally known as God's Acres) can be fascinating places, especially to the genealogist. Often a headstone will solve a problem that has been rankling for years!

Some of the old ones are especially interesting - they might have names of family members who were responsible for erecting the stone, and perhaps there will be a name you had not come across before.

Some people of course were buried without a headstone, or the inscription has been eroded by the weather over the years.

Many of our early pioneers have unmarked burial places, some were buried at sea, others were buried on farms or stations. Disposal of the dead could not be delayed.

If a minister of religion was present the death was probably recorded, but most times it was up to the family or the people who undertook the burial to register the death. If they forgot, were not sure of the person's name or a piece of paper was lost, the person who died might soon be forgotten forever.

Most of our old cemeteries have had a history of neglect.

Originally cemeteries were gazetted when towns were surveyed and trustees from the various religious denominations made responsible for parts or sections. If a family member was of another religion, he or she would probably be buried in a different section. This can cause confusion if you are trying to find a husband or a wife of someone who was a different religion.

Infants, especially still-born babies, were often buried in a separate "babies section”. These were usually unmarked graves so it would be practically impossible to site a grave there.

As the original cemetery trustees died, another trustee was appointed, but as the general population grew, many of the older burials were neglected. This was especially if new cemeteries were established.

More recently, councils have been made responsible for the upkeep of cemeteries and overall this change has been successful.

Crematoriums have been built and the lawn and environmental cemeteries developed. Prior to the late 1960s, cremations from this area were carried out in Brisbane.

If a family took the ashes prior to the 1960s, it may be difficult to trace a "burial”. Most undertakers kept records but these are not always complete or accurate. The Brisbane Crematorium would have a record, but you would have to realise that it was there.

There are also many small cemeteries in this area. Each village had its own cemetery. There are some very historic ones in places like Dunoon, Bexhill and South Gundurimba.

The first cemetery at Lismore was at North Lismore, although there was probably an earlier one on the eastern side of the river, near the gasworks.

Some of the early residents were buried at South Gundurimba or Wyrallah. There are several private burial grounds as well, for example at Caniaba, Monaltrie and on the various stations.

Ballina had an old cemetery and this was a source of much argument for years. No one would venture there because the kikuyu grass was so high and the snakes were so large. Eventually it was made into a fine memorial park.

Lismore had more than one neglected cemetery. As well as North Lismore there was Barham Street and East Lismore. The North Lismore and Barham Street cemeteries were restored and parks made, with the headstones placed on high sections.

Barham Street Cemetery is largely Catholic, though it was gazetted as a general cemetery.

