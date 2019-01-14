The secret to growing a 374kg pumkin

PUMPKIN LOVE: Finn with sister Nina amazed at the size of the pumpkins at Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition. LEFT: Winner Garry Smith with his 374kg pumpkin.

IF YOU ask the winner of this year's Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition, Garry Smith, what the secret ingredient to growing a 374kg pumpkin is, he'll tell you it's luck.

Kyogle's unique event has been running for seven years and drawing farmers all over Australia to compete for the title of growing the largest pumpkin or watermelon.

This year long-term Kyogle resident Mr Smith, who has been entering the competition for six years, won and took home $500 in prizemoney.

"When you want to grow these, you to have three things, good soil, good seed and the biggest thing you gotta have is good luck," Mr Smith said.

The two main varieties of watermelon presented in the competition are Caroline Cross and Black Diamond Watermelon.

Event organiser Steve Leadbetter said the competition, which kicked off on Saturday at 9.30am, was a day to raise agricultural awareness and celebrate the giant pumpkins and giant watermelons.

A highlight was the 'guess the pumpkin' event where people are invited to guess the weight of a pumpkin that has been donated by a farmer to win $1000.

This year the pumpkin donated for the event weighed in at a staggering 499kg.