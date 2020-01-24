The secret life of SCU’s computer nerds

WHEEL GOOD: Tim Simaile and Simon Gibson are two of the members of the Southern Cross University Mountain Bike club who love cycling so much they ride each lunchtime and do a longer Friday morning ride before work.

WHEN not engaged at their work at Southern Cross University's IT department, Tim Simaile and Simon Gibson live, breathe, sleep and dream cycling.

And they are not alone.

The majority of members of the SCU Mountain Bikers ‒ affectionately known as SCUMB ‒ not only work together, they also get out for a ride several times week.

As their website explains: "The club was born in 2008 from the needs of a bunch of nerdy computer staff to escape the claustrophobic confines of a cubical IT environment."

Senior technical officer, Simaile, 39, said getting out several times a week during their lunch break was good for staying fit and building team spirit.

"SCUMB members include SCU staff, students and associate members from the local area," Simaile said.

"We mix it up, do gravel, dirt and road rides over a various distances", he said.

"SCUMB have a 'no-drop' policy which means the group stays together and no rider is left behind."

Administration and engagement officer, Gibson, 49, regularly gets out on his lunch breaks and before work, even after his morning commute on two wheels to the university, which is a 45km journey each way.

He said he's been part of SCUMB for six years.

"I like getting out going for a ride, it's a refreshing break from work and great to ride with like-minded people," he said.

"It's really enjoyable."

Simaile said while the majority of riders come from the IT department, they welcome anyone on campus who wanted to join in.

"There are a variety of rides from 17-120km that we undertake from the university, either at lunchtime or early morning," he said.

SCUMB meets several days a week at 12.05pm from the road outside the front of B Block. These are generally road rides but we have a few bits of dirt, as well as ensuring that there is a hill.

"Rides may be anywhere from 15-50km but generally 20-30km," Simaile said.

"We now also have a number of Friday 6am rides."

More information contact SCUMB via the SCU website.