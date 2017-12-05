Menu
The secret is out: Lismore has a new deli

Morgan of The Secret Chef deli on Keen St in Lismore.
by Sophie Moeller

WE HAVE a new delicatessan in Lismore, and there is no hiding it.

Well known former Sydney chef, Kain Hunt, and his sommelier wife, Jade, of catering business, The Secret Chef, opened their signature deli, in the arcade behind Summerland Travel on Keen St this week, as an outlet for their boutique produce.

Kain and Jade moved from the big smoke, where met at Cafe Sydney, to their five acres farm Clunes, four years ago, so they could bring up their children "away from the city”.

"We are passionate about local produce,” says Kain.

The couple have already made a name for themselves as caterers focusing on "a personalised dining experience in people's homes.”

Kain was also a chef at iconic fusion food restaurant, Longrain, in Sydney and has cemented his reputation locally working at The Beach Cafe in Byron Bay. He is also a consultant at Northern Rivers Seafood in Ballina, liaising with chefs across the region about pricing and availability, while fulfilling a passion for fishmongering.

Smoked meats and cheeses are just some of the boutique produce on offer at Lismore's new deli, The Secret Chef.
As a result, Lismore locals will be able sample Secret Chef delicacies, which include a variety of cold cut meats, including their hot smoked trout, hot smoked tomatoes and smoked humus.

The Hunts decided on Lismore because of its burgeoning reputation as a food destination. They wanted a cool shop front for their brand and Kains says Lismore rents have made it an attractive proposition for young entrepreneurs.

Watch out for Secret Chef Christmas hampers hitting the shelves in the coming week and, as the exclusive supplier of Toby's Estate coffee in Lismore, pick up a flat white while you are at it.

