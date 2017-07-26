The secret is clean cows

CREAM OF THE DROP: Dean O'Reilly at his dairy farm at Mummulgum where the milk he and his wife Lyn produce has been judged among Australia's best.

AT FOUR o'clock every day, Dean and Lyn O'Reilly hook up 130 jersey cows for milking.

They have lived on their Mummulgum property for 20 years but only took on dairy cows eight years ago.

It takes an hour to milk the cows who wait patiently in line, and know the routine as well as the O'Reillys.

The milking is done again at 4.30am.

It isn't an easy life but "Dean wanted to work for himself”, his wife Lynn and mother of four said.

They must be doing something right because Dairy Australia recently voted their milk number one in quality in the top 5% of milk Australia-wide.

Dean joked that he already gets teased by his mates because their milk features in Norco's Top 20 every week.

What makes the O'Reilly's milk top notch?

"If you're under the 200,000 cell count in the milk, you get a bonus of two and a half cents from Norco,” Dean said. "The lower the cell count, the better quality of milk.”

The O'Reilly's milk cell count sits between 90,000 and 100,000 consistently. The couple put this down to the green pastures and keeping their cows clean.

"We pre-spray them before milking,” Lyn said.

This eliminates contaminants. Most farmers only spray after the cow is milked but the O'Reillys do it before and after milking.

Their efforts are rewarded with the award of best milk in Australia.