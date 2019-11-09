The search is on to secure water security for town

FOLLOWING last month's announcement of the discovery of a viable bore site to ease Tenterfield's water crisis, Tenterfield Shire Council has provided an update.

In a statement released by the council, works are continuing to improve water security for Tenterfield.

A council spokeswoman said the scope of the water security works currently being undertaken includes the establishment of multiple water supply bores, construction of one or more rising mains from the bore sites to the water treatment plant and the provision of an emergency water treatment facility to treat the ground water in case Tenterfield Dam runs dry.

"Whilst it is pleasing that a good source of water has been identified in the vicinity of the Tenterfield Transport Museum, it is essential to establish at least two or more water sources each geologically separated in case of unexpected bore failure," she said.

As part of the Tenterfield Water Supply Emergency Water Search and Drilling Program, the council is following a process which includes the establishment of a production bore.

The spokeswoman said this includes the identification of potential borehole sites by virtual drilling, test bore construction, installation of bore casing and a 72 hour test pump followed by water level recovery monitoring.

As part of this process, the council is also required to monitor the impact on nearby bores and wells.

The spokeswoman said should the test bore be considered "beneficial", an application is made to the Natural Resources Access Regulator for a works approval to construct a production bore.

"Prior to issuing works approvals, NRAR takes into account any impact that may be caused to nearby bores," she said.

She said the test bore construction phase is expected to come to completion before the end of November, and it is expected some of the "more desirable" bores will be converted to production bores.

The council statement said whilst the town can survive on a flow rate of 10.5L/s during drought conditions, for water security it is essential that council is able to access at least this flow from multiple sources so that in the event of failure, council can switch from one water aquifer system to another.