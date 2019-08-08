The science behind preventing shark attacks

GATHER round people to hear the the story of Shark Number 28.

Number 28 is a three meter sub-adult male white shark and like most sharks he is a solitary long distance traveller.

He was first caught, tagged and released on a smart drum line off Ballina at 3.30pm on May 5, 2016 as part of the Department of Primary Industry Shark Mitigation Trials.

Since being released Number 28 has been to waters off South East Queensland back past Ballina to South Australia then back past Ballina to Queensland again and right now is back in the deep ocean trenches off southern Western Australia a journey of some 30,000km.

Number 28 doesn't phone home much as he has to break the surface for the electronic tagging device to give off a location ping.

You can find out more about Number 28 and others of his species together with progress on the DPI Shark Strategy when Simon Welsh makes a Science Week Presentation at 12noon on Friday August 16 at Byron Bay Library.

Mr West, The DPI's Shark Strategy Supervisor based at Wollingbar will be giving an update on progress with the Shark Trial that began in 2016

So around 500 sharks have been tagged and released off the smart drum lines with 2 shark fatalities. There are currently 25 smart drum lines deployed off Lennox Head, Ballina and Evans Head.

Contractors respond within 30 minutes to tag and release a shark after it is caught and the alarm triggered.

"We have been trialling a number of things to reduce incidents including drones, helicopters, smart drum lines, acoustic listening devices and nets,” Mr Walsh said.

"I will give an update on what we have learned regarding these mitigation strategies and also what feedback we have received from communities.”

"The next step will be to analyse what we have found and report to the community.”

Mr West wouldn't be drawn when it came to picking a winner in terms of minimising shark encounters but highlighted the effectiveness of aerial surveillance and smart drum lines..

"Several Surf Life Saving Clubs who have been doing drone trials which appear to be very effective as well as being good for general beach safety,” he said.

"The smart drum lines are very effective at catching the target species of White, Tiger and Bull sharks and avoiding fatalities with non-target species.”

This is a free Science Week Presentation. The 60 minute presentation will include a 20 minute Q&A.

Bookings are essential. Contact Byron Bay Library on 66858540.

For more on sharks go to: www.sharksmart.nsw.gov.au