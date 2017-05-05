The roads still closed following flood disaster

LISMORE City Council will begin clearing the landslip on Koonorigan Road next Monday, May 8 with the aim to have single-lane access by the end of next week.

Koonorigan Road is one of four local roads that remain closed following the flood due to major landslips or culverts being washed away.

Council is currently awaiting funding approval from the NSW Government before major landslips can be repaired, however, in this instance Council has been given the green light to clear the road of debris and provide one-lane access to residents and commuters.

"This is great news for local residents, as some people are very frustrated that they are driving an extra 20 minutes to reach Lismore," Council's Civic Services Manager Darren Patch said.

"We cannot commence the full repair of the landslip until we have the geotechnical reports completed and natural disaster funding issued.

"However, the interim opening of single-lane access will make life a lot easier for Koonorigan Road residents."

Council hopes to have single-lane access open to residents of Koonorigan Road by close of business on Friday, May 12.

Local residents are urged to drive with extreme caution at all times and always follow traffic control.

Council has now recommenced its regular roadworks program while it awaits geotechnical reports and funding approval from the NSW Government to begin its major disaster relief road repairs.

It is estimated the total roads damage bill across the Lismore Local Government Area could be up to $40 million.

Roads still subject to closure are: