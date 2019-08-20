The rise and rise of Ballina bowler Aaron Teys

Ballina product Aaron Teys after winning the Australian Open. He has cemented a place in the Australian Jackaroos squad.

BOWLS NSW chief executive officer Greg Helm and board member Matt Goodwin will attend what is described as an important meeting in Lismore to discuss changes to zone administration.

They will talk about how the structural administrative revamp has been made in many zones in a procedure known as Zone Alone.

The meeting at which it is hoped all NRDBA clubs will be represented will be held at the Lismore Workers Club on Wednesday, September 4 at 6pm.

Zone One says this is a chance for bowlers to hear the benefits and potential disadvantages of Zone Alone. Discussions will be held on experiences elsewhere in NSW, how the changes would affect the Northern Rivers, the financial impact on clubs and individuals.

Those attending the meeting will be able to ask questions and express their views.

Zone One will hold a meeting in a few months of all its 34 registered clubs at which representatives will be asked to vote on the future administrative structure.

World challenge

AARON Teys is one of six Jackaroos from the recent Asia Pacific championships to be retained by Bowls Australia in the side to contest the new international event, the World Bowls Challenge.

With Teys are Aron Sherriff, Barrie Lester, Natasha Scott, Kelsey Cottrell and Rebecca van Asch. Others in the side are Ellen Ryan, Karen Murphy, Corey Wedlock and Aaron Wilson.

The 'Team World' challenge will be contested in Moama, Victoria, November 29-30.

World internationals including the likes of Alex Marshall, Shannon McIlroy, Ryan Bester, Jo Edwards and Colleen Piketh will provide the opposition in this newest international event that has been likened to golf's Ryder Cup.

The World Challenge will depart from the traditional sets play and begin with mixed triples, followed by men's pairs, women's pairs, mixed pairs, then conclude with 10 singles matches (five men's, five women's).

Selection for the Multi-Nations and Trans-Tasman events on the Gold Coast in November 18-24 and 25-27 will be made early in September.

MY VIEW: ON A KID'S SUCCESS

HE WAS kneehigh to a boundary peg when he started bowls. By the time Aaron Teys was 13 he was collecting top championships against the best adult bowlers in two local clubs.

He was still a schoolkid when he won two major club singles titles against all-comers at Ballina club and one at Evans Head. When he did that - pick up the top three major singles championships at two clubs - pundits sat up and took notice. Keen judges forecast a bright future for this calm, gentlemanly and supremely talented kid.

He left Ballina to become an apprentice greenkeeper at one of Australia's biggest bowls clubs, Warilla. There he has come under the influence of six-times World Cup singles winner, the giant Northern Ireland star Jeremy Henry, and has gone on to win an Australian Open singles among other impressive titles.

Who can forget his final in the Open against brilliant Canadian international Ryan Bester? Keen judges say it was the best bowls they had ever seen.

Teys, now 25, has cemented his place in Australia's national side, the Jackaroos.

Already he has achieved more than anybody in Far North Coast bowling history. There is no doubt he'll go on to further successes.

Pennant changes

BOWLS NSW is seeking expressions of interest from clubs who want to participate in next year's No 1 pennants. The No 1 competition is now run separately from the other grades.

The state this year was divided into six No 1 'conferences'. Next year the geographical position of each conference and the number of qualifiers from each will be determined by the state match committee after confirmation of participating clubs.

It is anticipated the pennant season will start in late February or early March. The No 1 grade conference matches , including any play-offs, will be scheduled to be completed before the City/Country weekend in mid-late May.

Matches may be scheduled as double-header weekends or they may be played outside the traditional 1pm start on a Saturday. This may include Friday evenings, Saturday afternoons/evenings, and Sundays.

It is expected the sides in the No 1 competition will be advised by November 30.

Shared funding

FORTY-FOUR bowls clubs around Australia have shared in $4.22million from Community Sport Infrastructure grants. The amounts for each range from $4000 to $500,000.

The bowls clubs make up 6.4 per cent of total successful grant applications from all sports, and from clubs and councils.

Big bowls club winners are East Shepparton, Vic ($500,000), Wallerawang, NSW ($480,000) and Naree Warren, Vic ($380,000). Tenterfield received $45,000 and Sawtell $21,042.

The grants are given as support for small to medium scale projects that improve community sport infrastructure.

Bowls Australia said the figures showed that 'bowls continues to punch above its weight when it comes to Federal Government funding'.

Rankings race

THE trailing pack in Bowls Australia's July rankings closed the gap but the two No 1s - Aron Sherriff and Natasha Scott - continue to hold their top positions though two other NSW bowlers, Corey Wedlock and Dawn Hayman, are yapping at their heels.

The top-ranked three are - Men: Sherriff (Qld), Wedlock (NSW), Ryan Bester (Canada). Women: Scott (NSW), Hayman (NSW), Chloe Stewart (Qld).