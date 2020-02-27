Menu
Extinction Rebellion protest hits newspaper

by Nathan Edwards
27th Feb 2020 10:18 AM
EXTINCTION Rebellion protesters descended on News Corp's Murarrie printing facility last night, vandalizing signs, blocking roadways and diverting emergency resources that were needed elsewhere.

Police and fire crews attended the scene after the balaclava-clad group scrambled out of a car, sprayed graffiti, posed for photos and placed three protestors - all with their arms supposedly cemented inside large drum barrels - in front of the facility.

A sign was vandalised at News Corp’s Brisbane printing press during an Extinction Rebellion protest.
After refusing multiple requests from management to move out of the way of oncoming trucks and workers, emergency services were asked to step in to help physically move them out of l harm's way.

A forklift was used to lift the concrete barrels, with police being forced to pick up a male who claimed "my feet aren't feeling too good".

Extinction Rebellion protestors at News Corp's Brisbane printing press.
Inspector Jeff Acreman said the protest "was an inconvenience for police".

"I was actually supposed to be at a building fire, so I'm clearly not at that," he said.

Printing press staff opted not to press charges, and allowed the protesters to remain, with the group "miraculously" being able to pull their arms out of the barrels and walk away after they were moved.

Emergency services were called in to deal with the Extinction Rebellion protest at News Corp's Brisbane printing press.
In a video posted to social media, Extinction Rebellion claimed the protested was designed to halt the delivery of Queensland newspapers.

"Tonight we are out the front of News Corp Australia's printing press," a woman's voice is heard saying on the video.

"So tomorrow morning they will be delivering their newspapers all around southeast Queensland and we're here to block that tonight."

