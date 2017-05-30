The reason why this ad cracks me up

All is well, even if the catapult doesn't work.

TWO men from the Middle Ages pour over the plans of a flat pack for a catapult.

They muddle their way through using the instructions provided.

The line that always has me giggling, even afterwards when I think about it, is when one man says "Turn it clockwise" and the other replies "What's a clock?"

It's funny because it's set in a period where clocks were highly unlikely to be an every day item in their homes.

For ages though, I couldn't actually remember what the ad was for, until I had watched it a few times.

Of course the catapult doesn't work so they decide to take a break, and once the Kit Kat is eaten, nothing else matters.

It didn't actually make me run out and buy a Kit Kat but the ad does brighten my day.

Do you have an ad that you see as iconic, memorable or has actually made you buy the product it is spruiking?

How effective are these little breaks from our regular programming on television, youtube or however you watch your entertainment?

Let us know.