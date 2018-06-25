Menu
Aldi
Aldi
Business

The reason behind closure of Ballina's Aldi store

25th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
BALLINA residents who have been lamenting the temporary closure of their Aldi store don't have much longer to wait until it reopens.

The supermarket has been closed for refurbishments for a week now.

But the work is progressing well and Aldi expects to reopen the Ballina store at 8.30am on Friday.

Aldi lodged a development application with Ballina Shire Council earlier this year for a $150,000 "refresh” its North Creek Rd store.

Changes have been proposed for Ballina's Aldi store.
It will include the installation of new high-level windows and a digital poster box.

According to documents lodged with the council, the "high-level transparent glass window sections” would be put in at the northern and western parts of the store, where they currently "solely rely on artificial lighting”.

"The purpose of the high-level windows to these aspects is to allow natural light into this retail area, providing improved amenity via natural lighting for Aldi customers and staff at the store,” the report states.

"The proposal also involves the replacement of existing poster signage near the entrance of the Aldi store with a new digital poster box.”

The digital poster box is part of a nationwide change to Aldi stores and is designed to use "newly available technology”.

Aldi received a construction certificate for the work earlier this month.

