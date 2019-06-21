The real reason you’re not getting enough sleep

SHOCKING new research shows 40 per cent of Aussies not getting enough sleep-more than a third of Australians are considered a social loafer, being unproductive at work, overeating and putting themselves at risk of alzheimer's because we're not getting enough sleep.

EQ Consulting surveyed more than 100,000 people and found 40 per cent of respondents were only getting six hours of sleep at night.

How much are you getting a night?

One reason for this was because people wear too many clothes to bed, according to EQ wellbeing expert Chelsea Pottenger.

She said people should strip down and only go to bed with socks.

"Your brain needs to drop its temperature by a few degrees to initiate sleep and pyjamas keep you warm rather than cool you down," she said.

"By removing them and simply keeping your socks on, you will coax the blood away from your core and thermal dump the heat required for a good night's shut-eye."

EQ wellbeing expert Chelsea Pottenger.

Another reason for those restless nights was too much screen time before bed.

A staggering 84 per cent of Australians look at their phones or screens in the 30 minutes before trying to sleep, making them become "melanotnin vampires" where their biological clock is confused.

Ms Pottenger said now was the time to try and get more sleep.

"Winter is an ideal time to address sleep issues, hibernate and recharge the batteries as the shorter days and longer nights aid relaxation," she said.

SLEEP HACKS

Shift work also impacts the body's circadian rhythm and can lead to serious health issues. Insufficient sleep is linked to cancer of the bowel, prostate and breast cancer. The association between the two has become so powerful that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified any form of night shift work as a probable carcinogen.

Sleep Hack Three - Two standard drinks only

Avoid taking the edge off a long day with a drink. Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant, yet is more likely to disrupt sleep than caffeine or nicotine. People metabolise alcohol at the rate of one drink per hour but the withdrawal effects persist for another two to four hours, which is when people often feel restless. More than two standard drinks will interrupt deep REM sleep.

Sleep Hack Four - No caffeine after noon

Only 10% of the population can metabolise caffeine before bed, the rest take 4-8 hours for it to be eliminated from their system unless they are extra sensitive and suffer hyper-arousal in which case it is even longer.