The real reason why Peaky Blinders star quit

JACK Rowan was crucified for walking away from Peaky Blinders for a starring role

in the new political drama, Noughts + Crosses.

But despite leaving Blinders' fans bereft by his early and harrowing exit - strapped to a wooden cross before being shot in the head - Rowan has no regrets about making the leap to Noughts + Crosses; a show which he believes will start important conversations on race and resonate with viewers for decades to come.

"I was actually on my way to shoot Noughts + Crosses when I got the final (Peaky Blinders) script and I saw what they had planned," he tells TV Guide about his death scene.

"I thought maybe that my character might get killed in the ring in another boxing sequence. That someone might put something in their glove and take me out that way. I would have hated to just be shot in the head," he explains, adding, "at least I got crucified before that happened … I couldn't have planned anything better. It was an epic way to go out."

Jack Rowan stars in Peaky Blinders and new BINGE drama, Noughts + Crosses. Picture: Supplied/BINGE,

Fans reacted angrily to the gruesome and shocking death scene, believing his character, boxer Bonnie Gold, "deserved better."

When his final episode went to air for the first time, Rowan followed the storm on social media with interest.

And, while standing by his choice, he understands the fans' angst about Bonnie's ending.

Although he relished his time on Blinders and felt his character was only just hitting his straps, he says that there's no way he would return to the show.

"There's no way I am coming back from that death," he says.

Not even as a ghost or a long-lost twin?

"It's not that kind of show," he laughs, of the show about gang warfare in 1920s Birmingham.

Rowan says the writers had big plans for his Peaky Blinders character before he landed the role on Noughts + Crosses and so instead concocted his crucifixion.

While he was saddened to have to choose between the two projects, he says the lure of playing a lead role in a major production like Noughts + Crosses was just too good to refuse.

Based on the award-winning book series of the same name by Malorie Blackman, Noughts + Crosses reimagines a world where an African Empire invaded and colonised Europe rather than the other way around.

In this alternative reality it is white people (known as noughts) like Rowan's character, Callum, who are marginalised and at the receiving end of racism because of the colour of their skin.

In the midst of this society simmering with racial tensions, Rowan's character, falls in love with Sephy, a privileged but well-intentioned black politician's daughter.

Forbidden love … Rowan and Masali Baduza star in new BINGE drama, Noughts + Crosses. Picture: Supplied/BINGE

It's a modern twist on Romeo and Juliet. But it's not just the star-crossed lover storyline that Rowan believes will have viewers most enthralled.

Coming to the new streaming service, Binge, hot on the heels of a period where real- life racial injustice and tension has dominated headlines and debate around the world makes the themes of Noughts + Crosses more pertinent than ever before.

Rowan says the six-part series unique take on segregation, oppression and racism may help viewers imagine life from someone else's perspective.

"(Noughts + Crosses) is incredibly relevant in light of the Black Lives Matter movement we have here right now," he says.

"But, to be honest, these sorts of issues have always been relevant."

Growing up in London, Rowan, 23, says he was surrounded by a melting pot of different cultures.

He says he never witnessed any overt displays of racism first-hand but, since filming Noughts + Crosses has had pause for thought about the subtle ways that people of colour are discriminated against every day.

He believes that a lot of white people who do not believe that racism is a problem

today may also have their eyes opened by Noughts + Crosses.

The series does not paint these issues with broad brushstrokes.

In fact, it is smaller and unspoken signs of casual racism that can pack the most powerful punch. One scene, in which his character cuts his finger and has his wound dressed in a dark-coloured bandage struck a particular chord with Rowan.

"As a kid you scrape your knee and you put a plaster on it," he explains.

"It never occurred to me that those plasters are essentially a caucasian-skin tone.

"Perhaps having a caucasian-coloured plaster stuck on you if you are a young black

kid could make you feel more isolated.

"When we screened the series for an audience, that scene is always one which they react strongly to," he says.

The bandage scene was lifted directly from Blackman's book.

While Blackman collaborated with Noughts + Crosses script writers, the series is not a completely faithful adaptation and significant changes were made to some storylines for the sake of pace and drama.

First impression … Rowan wowed critics when he played a sociopathic student in Born To Kill. Picture: Supplied.

Rowan didn't read Blackman's books before auditioning for the part but has done so since filming the series in South Africa.

He was also unfamiliar with the fact his screen mother Helen Baxendale's had won international fame with a role on Friends.

"I only started watching Friends before I started on Noughts + Crosses," he says.

"I know, I was really late to that party. I had just got up to the episodes Helen was in (as Ross' second wife Emily) when I started working with her.

"Of course, Friends is on everywhere I go now. It's always on in the background somewhere. Now I can go: 'There's my mum!' whenever I see Helen on it."

Rowan never set out to be an actor.

Like his Blinders role, as a kid his first love was boxing. But when an injury derailed him from getting in the ring for a year, a then 16-year-old Rowan turned his attentions to drama.

"At the time it seemed like a curse (to be prevented from boxing) but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise because it allowed me to find the thing that I really wanted to do," he says.

His boxing past wasn't completely wasted, however, as he was able to draw on those skills years later on the set of Peaky Blinders.

Not that he's eager to only play characters that are similar to himself.

What Rowan loves most about his chosen profession is the fact he gets to walk a mile in another man's shoes.

He relished being able to take a walk on the dark side in the miniseries Born to Kill, playing a psychopathic teenager (winning a Welsh BAFTA for his chilling performance).

Playing the bad guy, he says, is often more interesting than a textbook hero.

"While I would 100 per cent love to play James Bond, I think I would prefer to play the Bond villain," he laughs. "Now that would be fun!"

Originally published as The real reason why Peaky Blinders star quit