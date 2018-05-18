The real reason 200 year old fig tree had to go

Chris and Robin Lowry hope Ballina Shire Council's move to not further delay the removal of a Moreton Bay fig that's been damaging their Lennox Head home will mean the end of a long chapter for them.

Liana Turner

WHEN they bought their Lennox Head home, the Chris and Robin Lowry thought the fig tree out the front was a beautiful feature.

They still do, but in the past few years this natural attraction for Castle Drive has been marred as its roots began to cause cracks in their home.

The Lowry's driveway and home was damaged as large roots - revealed in earthworks this week - were uncovered beneath the damage.

Ballina Shire Council prepared to cut down the tree, which may be 200 years old, three times.

Councillors voted against a motion to further delay the tree's removal at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday night.

Ideally, Mrs Lowry said, the two blocks closest to the tree would never have been subdivided.

"The council really should not have released that land for sale,” Mrs Lowry said.

She said they, like other community members, had hoped to see the tree saved, but not at the expense of their biggest investment.

"I'm sad about the tree,” she said.

"I don't see it as a win, I see it as a a resolution.”

Mrs Lowry said the council had been "very reasonable” to them.

"We haven't been fighting with them, we've been negotiating to find a way to save the tree to start with... then find the next step,” she said.

Mr Lowry said he initially wanted to see the feasibility of a tree root barrier investigated.

But after being told it was not recommended to install a barrier inside the structural root zone, or risk damaging the tree's integrity, he accepted the advice of council staff.

"If there was another solution ... we would have done that,” he said.

Councillor Phillip Meehan, who pushed the motion at Tuesday night's meeting, said he was feeling "flat and disappointed” after it lost 6-4.

He said the council should never have approved lots and homes so close to the fig, but still hoped there was an alternative to cutting it down.

"I think that we should be doing everything we possibly can to save that tree,” Cr Meehan said.

Cr Meehan said it was no longer disputed that the tree was responsible for the damage and said they "had to protect that property”.

But he hoped councillors would wait for a root mapping survey to be returned.

He said residents would need to be notified before the tree is removed.

"The next step (should be) how do we protect the house and the tree.

He believes the council should investigate tree root barrier options, then install one to protect the nearby properties, then monitor the situation closely.

Mayor David Wright said no date for the tree's removal had yet been set, but he believed alternatives had been exhausted.

"I was trying to find any way at all we could save it,” Cr Wright said.

Reports available on the council's website indicate the fig tree's roots was the cause of worsening damage to the home and driveway.

The council's original decision to remove the tree still stands.