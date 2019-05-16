Burt, the psychic croc, picks the election winner

Burt the psychic croc has predicted Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will lead Labor to victory in Saturday’s federal election. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

BURT the psychic croc has predicted a resounding Labor victory in Saturday's federal election.

The bookies may as well stop taking bets now.

It took Burt, who works part time as the NT News' chief electoral analyst, less than 30 seconds to chow down on Opposition Leader Bill Shorten on Wednesday afternoon, anointing him as Australia's next prime minister.

Burt's decisiveness in our snap poll indicated he believes a commanding victory is on the way for Labor.

The 5.1m crocodile, oracle and Crocosaurus Cove resident, has an unblemished record when it comes to predicting federal election results.

He spent more than eight minutes deliberating before he correctly picked Malcolm Turnbull over the Member for Maribyrnong ahead of the 2016 poll.

His hesitation was interpreted as indicative of the week it took for a votes to be counted and a result declared.

He backed that up by incorrectly predicting Adam Giles would hang on as chief minister in 2016.

At the time, Michael Gunner accused Burt of striking a "secret deal" with the CLP.

Those allegations have never been proven.

Burt likes Bill as the next big boss. And who’s going to argue with Bill? Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

Territory crocodiles are widely renowned for their psychic abilities.

Big Wendell chose Tony Abbott as winner in the 2013 federal election and Harry tipped Julia Gillard in the 2010 poll.

The latest Newspoll backs Burt's prediction.

It has Labor at a 51-49 lead over the Coalition.