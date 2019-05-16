Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Burt the psychic croc has predicted Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will lead Labor to victory in Saturday’s federal election. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Burt the psychic croc has predicted Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will lead Labor to victory in Saturday’s federal election. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Offbeat

Burt, the psychic croc, picks the election winner

by HAYLEY SORENSEN
16th May 2019 7:07 AM

BURT the psychic croc has predicted a resounding Labor victory in Saturday's federal election.

The bookies may as well stop taking bets now.

It took Burt, who works part time as the NT News' chief electoral analyst, less than 30 seconds to chow down on Opposition Leader Bill Shorten on Wednesday afternoon, anointing him as Australia's next prime minister.

Burt's decisiveness in our snap poll indicated he believes a commanding victory is on the way for Labor.

The 5.1m crocodile, oracle and Crocosaurus Cove resident, has an unblemished record when it comes to predicting federal election results.

DON'T MISS OUR COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE OF ALL THE LOCAL AND NATIONAL RESULTS ON THIS SITE ON SATURDAY NIGHT

He spent more than eight minutes deliberating before he correctly picked Malcolm Turnbull over the Member for Maribyrnong ahead of the 2016 poll.

His hesitation was interpreted as indicative of the week it took for a votes to be counted and a result declared.

He backed that up by incorrectly predicting Adam Giles would hang on as chief minister in 2016.

At the time, Michael Gunner accused Burt of striking a "secret deal" with the CLP.

Those allegations have never been proven.

Burt likes Bill as the next big boss. And who’s going to argue with Bill? Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Burt likes Bill as the next big boss. And who’s going to argue with Bill? Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

Territory crocodiles are widely renowned for their psychic abilities.

Big Wendell chose Tony Abbott as winner in the 2013 federal election and Harry tipped Julia Gillard in the 2010 poll.

The latest Newspoll backs Burt's prediction.

It has Labor at a 51-49 lead over the Coalition.

More Stories

crocodile editors picks federal election 2019 offbeat psychic

Top Stories

    'Vindictive council cost me $170,000': Landowner

    premium_icon 'Vindictive council cost me $170,000': Landowner

    News THE Lismore Heights landowner, whose property has been affected by a toxic landslip, says the council has "treat me like an idiot”.

    Funny, respected rugby 'legend' lovingly remembered

    Funny, respected rugby 'legend' lovingly remembered

    News Paul De Fina "attracted people around him like moths to a globe”

    Lismore MP will 'go to the top' to save historic bridge

    premium_icon Lismore MP will 'go to the top' to save historic bridge

    News Its removal is "clearly not what the community desired”

    Penalty rates 'helping mum and dad small businesses stay open'

    Penalty rates 'helping mum and dad small businesses stay...

    Politics Union secretary challenges Page MP to meet with workers