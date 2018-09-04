The quickest $1900 anyone ever spent in a Gympie hotel

ON TAP: Water on tap was a little too convenient for a young woman who pleaded guilty to causing a minor flood at Gympie's Royal Hotel.

ON TAP: Water on tap was a little too convenient for a young woman who pleaded guilty to causing a minor flood at Gympie's Royal Hotel. Brett Wortman

BEHAVING like a drunk, which is what she admitted to, cost a young Goomboorian woman nearly $2000 when she was ordered to refurbish the women's toilet entrance at Gympie's Royal Hotel nightclub.

Her solicitor's claim that her offence was partly the hotel's responsibility was followed by similar comments from the bench.

"It is rare that carpet in a hotel doesn't need replacing," magistrate Andrew Sinclair remarked when told of the case on Monday. "And a door made of cardboard is odd to have in a wet area," he added.

Brooke Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging property at the hotel on June 24, by unscrewing a tap and causing flooding of the area.

Police told the court it was 1am in the hotel's nightclub area when Johnson's actions caused "uncontrolled flooding of the toilet and damage to the carpet."

She told police she could not remember the incident because of her state of intoxication, the police prosecutor said.

The court was told damage came to $1909.42, including replacement of the carpet and door, both damaged by flooding.

Solicitor Greg Wildie told the court the tap would have been impossible to remove by hand if it had been properly maintained.

"The hotel which served alcohol had a tap in an area which is obviously frequented by drunks," Mr Wildie told the court.

"Obviously her behaviour is the cause, but...

"Although the repair costs may have been significant, the reality was a drunk with busy fingers unscrewed a tap that shouldn't have come off," he said.

Mr Sinclair said Johnson's references showed she was of good character.

"For some reason" she removed a tap on the wall to which cleaners may have attached a hose," he said.

He said paying compensation would be adequate punishment and gave her three months to pay the bill.

He placed her on a $500 good behaviour bond for six months with no conviction recorded.