The four entrants in Kyogle's Face of Fairymount Festival. Winner is announced on Saturday. Susanna Freymark

THE Queen is out and the Face is in.

For the first time, Kyogle's Fairymount Festival will select a Face of The Festival rather than a queen.

Festival organiser Al Lewis, owner of Feather and Stone in Kyogle's main street, said the concept had been adapted from the traditional Fairymount Festival Queen quest and been revolutionised to better reflect Kyogle's inclusive and diverse community.

"We hope that this will be an event that grows over time and creates as many fond memories for our local community as the Queens competition has in years gone by," Ms Lewis said.

The open category includes both males and females over the age of 18 and there are four entrants.

"We even have an entrant this year at the tender young age of 78," Ms Lewis said.

The competition has three sub categories - Teen, Junior and Tiny Tots. These categories can nominate up until parade day and will be decided after some fun and informal interviews on the day with local business owners.

The Face of the Festival event is sponsored by Soul Pattinson Chemist and Feather & Stone.

Information about festival events at fairymountfestival.com

Meet the entrants

Kyogle's Face of Fairymount Festival entrant Tara Laarhoven.

Tara Laarhoven is a busy mum of four and a small business owner who loves her community of Kyogle.

Currently on maternity leave from her preschool educator position of eleven years, when not doing something for her own kids she can be found helping others be it at the school P&F or coaching for the junior Turkeys rugby league club for the past three years.

Tara loves being involved and jumped at the opportunity to be part of the Face of the Festival competition.

Kyogle's Face of Fairymount Festival entrant Kristin Wimble .

Kristin Wimble loves everything about Kyogle and its villages including the environment, the culture, the closeness of the community spirit and the diversity of people surrounding Kyogle.

She has entered the comp to become an ambassador and a role model for both young and old.

Kyogle's Face of Fairymount Festival entrant Lara Farrah.

Lara Farrah is a stay at home mum of three young girls while she studies a double degree.

Having grown up in Kyogle, Lara has so many fond memories of the festival.

She wanted to be involved to keep the Festival spirit alive and make sure it stays around so her girls can create the same fond memories she has.

Kyogle's Face of Fairymount Festival entrant Stan Munro.

Stan Munro is a well known face in Kyogle and is always full of fun.

He is known for his years of work with local charity groups including Kyogle Together.

This was an opportunity for Stan to get out and about in the community and be involved in the festival.