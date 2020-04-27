Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nora Vidler-Blanksby will be back on the 88.9FM airwaves on Wednesday. PIC: CONTRIBUTED
Nora Vidler-Blanksby will be back on the 88.9FM airwaves on Wednesday. PIC: CONTRIBUTED
Entertainment

The Queen is back behind the radio mic

Susanna Freymark
27th Apr 2020 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORA Vidler-Blanksby is known for her flamboyance and during lockdown the Tregeagle woman has had to find new ways to express her creativity.

On bin days, Nora could be seen by passing motorists in full regal wear carting her wheelie bins to the kerbside for pick-up.

She has a wardrobe of amazing costumes, she said, and her sparkling red dress, crown and cape was a sight to see on the country road.

On her Facebook Page she regularly entertains her followers while singing Sunshine and Lollipops dressed in a colourful costume and full makeup.

This Wednesday she will reconnect with Richmond Valley Radio listeners when she returns to the airwaves.

For three hours she will entertain, interview and soothe her listeners.

Her guests include Lismore mayor Isaac Smith, Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland, psychic entertainer Carlotta and Musicman Josh Powell-Fussell.

  • Tune in or livestream 88.9FM Richmond Valley radio on Wednesday, April 29 from noon until 3pm for Nora’s show.
northern rivers entertaiment
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Op-shoppers can still find a bargain online

        premium_icon Op-shoppers can still find a bargain online

        News A BALLINA op shop has created a website in an effort to keep funds rolling in for a local charity.

        'It's insane': Small business owners ask for help

        premium_icon 'It's insane': Small business owners ask for help

        News BUSINESS owners impacted by COVID-19 left “lost and confused”

        5 of the best made-up isolation challenges

        premium_icon 5 of the best made-up isolation challenges

        News Coronavirus may have single-handedly shutdown the sports industry but it’s also...

        Mother’s Day Classic goes virtual

        premium_icon Mother’s Day Classic goes virtual

        News AND the best part for the breast cancer fundraiser this year: You don’t have to...