The purrfect excuse to cuddle your cat

June 4 is International Hug Your Cat Day. No, seriously.

IF THERE was ever a good excuse to get crazy about cats June 4 is the day: International Hug Your Cat Day.

Nadia Crighton from Pet Insurance Australia couldn't agree more that it was a great way to express how much you love your cat

"June 4th is International Hug Your Cat Day and is the puuuurrrrfect excuse to pour your affections over your feline friend," she said.

"It's also a great day to celebrate the comfort and humour cats provide to a vast amount of Australian homes."

Australia continues to have one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world. With cats making up a large proportion of these companion animals, it's no wonder why international recognition days are featuring domestic animals.

Recent research indicates that three in 10 households are graced by the love of a feline.

"Cats are a very popular addition to many Australian households," Ms Crighton said.

"Even those who do not own a cat, can be mesmerised by the love and chosen affection our feline companions share with us lucky humans."

Pet Insurance Australia is encouraging non-cat owners to also get amongst the day and hand out free hugs to felines.

"If you love cats but are unable to own a cat perhaps consider volunteering at your local animal shelter for the day," Ms Crighton said.

The international wave of viral cat videos brings so much joy to households, and workplaces across the globe.

June 4 is the day that cat lovers can give back a little of the amusement and love that cats provide.

"For some reason cats influence people, whether it be on screen or in real-life," Ms Crighton said.

"They provide joy and entertainment, and comfort when we need it, for this they should be celebrated."

Ideas to celebrate: