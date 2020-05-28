The pub where beer, spirits, wine is at cost price

Brenden Lawless, owner of the Middle Pub in Mullumbimby, with some of the alcohol he will be selling a cost price for the next two days.

IT’S the last weekend before NSW relaxes its pandemic restrictions, and one Northern Rivers hotel has announced a mega sale of $80,000 worth of wine, beer and spirits at cost prices.

Set the GPS to the Middle Pub in Mullumbimby, because owner Brenden Lawless confirmed everything in the pub’s bottle shop will be for sale at cost prices on Thursday and Friday, from noon to 6pm.

Mr Lawless, who has owned the pub for the last eight years, said the idea was to let go of all current stock before the reopening.

“We are changing quite a lot of our product line, so we thought it would be a good opportunity to start with brand new stock in the building, and to offer people beer and other products for exactly what we paid for it, or as close as we can,” he said.

“It’s everything in the building, except kegs.

“Our stocktake normally runs at about $80,000 so this can be up to that much.”

The businessman explained the alcohol will be sold by cartons, six packs, by the bottle or cases.

“This is not a way to make money but it suits our purposes right now,” he said.

The Middle Pub is working towards reopening sometime next week.

“As the details come out, we are ensuring we are working within the guidelines, but through the Australian Hotels Association we are learning from the government how we will be operating as a pub,” Mr Lawless said.

“We are excited to have the doors back open again, but it will be a different way of operating.

“We will ensure we comply with all the safety requirements before we open.

“We were anticipating to be closed for a lot longer so we are excited that we can reopen soon.

“The government has done a fantastic job keeping everyone on the loop, and the majority of our staff is still on-board because most of them qualified through JobKeeper.”