Construction will soon begin on a new science facility at St Mary's Casino.
News

The projects $10 million will bring to the region

Cathy Adams
4th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
TWO new facilities with a combined cost of almost $10 million will make a difference in the lives of people in Casino and Kyogle.

In Kyogle, 24 extra beds have been added to the Whiddon Group’s aged care facility.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said that meant 24 more people would be able to stay closer to their home when they moved into aged care, creating 15 new jobs.

“I announced $4.7 million in funding for this, and last year Kathy Gibson (director Care Services for Whiddon Kyogle) and I turned the first sod,” Mr Hogan said.

Meanwhile, students at St Mary’s Casino can look forward to an upgrade to the school’s ageing science laboratories.

Mr Hogan said construction on the project would begin soon, the $5 million project being funded by a government grant of $3.6 million and money from the Parish and school community.

“The existing science laboratories were built in the 1960s and were in urgent need of an upgrade,” Mr Hogan said.

He said it was “fantastic this week to see artists impressions of what the facility will look like”.

The upgrade will see construction of new labs, preparation rooms, general learning and storage areas

Lismore Northern Star

