The problem with Aldi at Goonellabah: LETTER

The new Aldi store to open in Goonellabah on Wednesday. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

HAVE you ever tried to buy the specials at Aldi at Goonellabah? Local man Jim Hawkins has, and he wrote this letter about his experience:

I HAVE always found Aldi a pleasant place to shop with good value price-wise, even if their range is limited (i.e. no pickled onions if not on special).

The biggest problem for Aldi shoppers is their 'weekly specials' only being available if you are at the head of the queue when the shop opens.

For instance, the Aldi catalogue commencing Wednesday 24/1 had a headline 'Aussie loin chops' on their front page, advertised at $15 per kilo. When I tried to purchase some of these chops at 11am on that day at the Goonellabah store, they had 'sold out'.

When I complained to the manager I was told that they had only received two boxes for the whole store and they had sold out immediately, with 'more coming tomorrow'.

This is false advertising because there was nothing mentioned on the front page of the catalogue stating 'limited stock available'.

One would expect very cheap TVs and the like to sell out within the first few hours, but with food, the other big two (Woolworths and Coles) have their food specials available for the week.

Aldi are making no friends with this food policy. Advertising products which they know will not be available for every customer is a disincentive to customers and probably against the law.