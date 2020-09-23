Menu
Garry Rogers Motorsport owner Garry Rogers has is disappointed in Motorsport Australia and Supercars after they denied dispensation to Nathan Herne. Pictured at the Tasmania Supersprint at Symmons Plains. Picture Chris Kidd
‘The powers that be do not want to recognise his success’

Adam Daunt
23rd Sep 2020 12:00 AM
GARRY ROGERS has hit out at Motorsport Australia and Supercars saying they have made Nathan Herne's license dispensation difficult from the beginning.

Mr Rogers, team owner of Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRM), was set to field Nathan Herne at the Bathurst 1000 as part of his wildcard entry to the race.

However, Motorsport Australia has denied Herne's Supercar license dispensation and put his Supercar debut in doubt.

Mr Rogers maintained GRM's position that they intended to field Herne at Bathurst and will look over their options.

"We intend to pursue this matter and look forward to having Tyler and Nathan on the grid at Bathurst," he said.

When asked by The Northern Star if the team intended to race without Herne, Mr Rogers confirmed the outfit stood behind Herne.

"No, we are committed to Tyler and Nathan as a pairing and that pairing is what motivated us to pursue the wildcard entry," he said.

"I feel for Tyler who is a standout young driver ... this pairing of an 18 and 19-year-old is what GRM is about."

Mr Rogers said in a statement that the decision was disappointing, but not surprising.

"Both Motorsport Australia and Supercars have made the process of Nathan Herne's licence dispensation difficult from the beginning," he said.

"At this point, it is disappointing that Motorsport Australia and Supercars don't share this vision."

Herne has been racing in the TA2 category and GRM was hoping to reward Herne's efforts in that category with a Bathurst opportunity.

"With regard to the decision we certainly feel that Nathan has not been dealt with in a manner consistent with other previous and current drivers who have been given dispensations," Mr Rogers said.

"Unfortunately, as Nathan has not had the funding to race in the Supercar feeder categories the powers that be do not want to recognise his success and competence in a competitor series, TA2."

