'The potential for a more serious accident was enormous'

LUCKY ESCAPE: A senior police officer said the drivers of a four car crash on the Bruxner Hwy near Alstonville on May 23, 2019, were every lucky to not suffer serious injuries. Hannah Short

A SENIOR police officer said the drivers involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the Bruxner Highway last night were extremely fortunate to avoid serious injury.

Emergency services including Fire & Rescue, police, three road ambulances and a Careflight helicopter attended the incident on the Bruxner Hwy around 100m from the Ballina Rd intersection at Alstonville.

Richmond Police Distinct Acting Inspector Brad Walpole said one driver hit the rear of the car in front, causing it to move across the highway and collide with two cars travelling in the opposite direction.

"The potential for this to have been a more serious accident was enormous,” he said.

"All four drivers lucky to escape with the minor injuries they have.

"It appears the driver of vehicle one travelling west along the Bruxner Hwy collided with the rear of the car ahead which then sent this vehicle across the road to collide with two cars travelling west.”

Act Insp Walpole said the highway was closed for around an hour while the three men and one woman driver were assessed and two of the vehicles were towed.

"All four drivers returned negative breath tests,” he said.

"The vehicles involved were one ute, two sedans and a station wagon.”

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed three road crews and a Careflight team was on scene around seven minutes after they were called to attend at 4.45pm.

"There were four cars involved and three patients needed to be assessed and two were pronounced fine,” he said.

"One patient complained of upper back and neck pain and all three were en route in a stable condition by road ambulance by 5.20pm.”