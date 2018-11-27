The pop-up shop with a promising future

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: New shop, Avaalia by local established designer Julianne Parson has popped up in Alstonville.

FROM New York to Alstonville, one local designer's new clothing store is bursting with creative modern flare.

New pop-up shop Avaalia by seasoned print designer Julianne Parson is being welcomed by local and visiting customers with open arms.

Selling predominately summer resort-style and lifestyle garments in dainty and voluptuous sizes and accessories, the established surface designer said she was excited to finally launch her own line of clothing and brand, Avaalia.

"It's going really well, I've had lots of customers so far," Ms Parson said.

"I feels fantastic, I have a sense of freedom going out on my own.

"I've had a lot of locals saying they are really glad that I'm here because there was a big gap for this type of clothing shop in the area."

After a 20 year career as a surface designer creating prints for swimwear and men's and ladies wear, Ms Parson prefers to use her own designs on Avaalia garments, with the exception of a few.

"We have kaftan capes and we've used a lot of cheese cloth for maxi dressed with nice high splits, jumpsuits, pretty dresses with a boho feel, day dresses, tops and beautifully cut pants," she said.

"There's another label in here called Karmarama and that's my business partner's label so we combined the two to form Avaalia.

"We have a small ethically run factory in Bali where we look after all the quality control... we give back to the community there as well.

"Because we manufacture the garments ourselves we are able to keep the prices down - so prices start at $49 to $110 max - it's all Australian designed."

Ms Parsons lived in New York City for 15 years working in a textile design studio, selling textile designs but realised she could forge her own way in the fashion world after having her daughter Ava.

"I brought Ava back to Australia and decided to go to college and learn myself," she said.

"So at 35 I went back to school and learnt graphic design and changed my career.

"I love it because I'm very creative and it's what I enjoy doing.

"I also freelance/commission different designs for different private labels for predominately swimwear."

Avvalia pop-up shop will be open until February 8, and then on a month by month basis.

"I'm hoping it to be a permanent thing," she said.

"Pop-up shops are good for people trying to start out and it's a great way to test the market.

"It's small businesses trying to evolve ... a lot do end up staying open.

"I would like to eventually have a local collective here with local designers, like pottery or artwork so if any local designers are interested, give me a call on 0474 657 781."

She thanked the locals of Alstonville for their support.

Find Avaalia at 71 main St, Alstonville, on Facebook or Instagram at Avaalia_official and keep an eye out for the website Avaalia.com coming soon.