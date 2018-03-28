'The police involved are devastated': Hearing continues

SUPPORTING THE COMMUNITY: Tweed Byron Police District's top cop, Superintendent Wayne Starling said he is at the Lae Enforcement Conduct Commission hearing to support police officers and the community. "The community holds us accountable,” he said. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

THE head of the Tweed Byron Police District, Superintendent Wayne Starling, is in Sydney this week to attend the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission hearing into the incident involving a 16-year-old boy and police at Byron Bay.

Speaking exclusively to The Northern Star before the third day of the hearing, Supt Starling said it was important for him to be there to support his officers, and the entire local community.

"Before the LECC took over the investigation of this incident, to ensure it was reviewed in a transparent, timely and fair way for everyone involved, I registered the matter as a complaint,” he said.

"The community hold us accountable, so it important we are here to support them.”

Supt Starling spoke recently about his concern for the safety of his officers based at the popular tourist report which is seeing them increasing levels of violence.

Also at the hearing is Byron youth advocate Nicqui Yazdi.

Ms Yazdi said the hearing has been extremely difficult everyone involved.

After witnessing the previous two days of the hearing, she said it was clear the situation was much wider than the video which was aired on commercial television would indicate.

"The video shows a rather extreme incident, but this two minute 30 seconds are not the whole story,” she said.

"Police in this instance came cross a scene which was pretty hectic, they were unsure if it was due to mental health or drugs and what do you don't see is this boy was sweating profusely, he was not easy contain and while he said he was not resisting, but he is struggling and they are trying to get him on the ground for everyone's safety.”

Ms Yazdi said it was clear to her the police, along with the boy's family, also needed the community's understanding and support.

"The police involved are devastated,” she said.

"The police officers involved in this incident are not in good shape, they are devastated and clearly remorseful over what happened, they are not bad men.”

The hearings continue today.