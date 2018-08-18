The plan that will guide village's development for 20 years

BALLINA Shire Council has prepared two important documents that will guide the future of Wollongbar.

Last year the council's strategic planning team consulted with residents to find out what aspirations they had for the future of their local community.

That feedback has led to the development of the draft Wollongbar Planning and Environmental Study and the draft Wollongbar Strategic Plan 2018-2038.

Once adopted by the council, the strategic plan will be an important reference to guide the development of Wollongbar over the next 20 years.

The draft study and plan will both be on public exhibition between August 22 and November 2.

The council's acting strategic planning manager, Klaus Kerzinger, said the documents reinforced the retention of the rural separation between Wollongbar and Alstonville, particularly along Lismore Road, so that each township will maintain a separate character and identity.

Also discussed are options related to maintaining a supply of conventional lots for home building, and an expansion of the Russellton Industrial Estate to help create local jobs.

"It was great to see the Wollongbar community engage with the process during last year's consultation period,” Mr Kerzinger said.

"They provided a number of ideas and comments that have helped inform the draft strategy for the future of Wollongbar until 2038.”

The council is keen to hear from Wollongbar residents during the exhibition period.

Visit ballina.nsw.gov.au (search Wollongbar 2038), Council's Customer Service Centre or shire libraries.

To provide feedback: email council@ballina.nsw.gov.au write to Wollongbar 2038, Ballina Shire Council, PO Box 450, Ballina NSW 2478, or phone Strategic and Community Facilities Group, 1300 864 444.