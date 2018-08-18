Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina Shire Council has developed a draft strategic plan for Wollongbar.
Ballina Shire Council has developed a draft strategic plan for Wollongbar.
Council News

The plan that will guide village's development for 20 years

18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Shire Council has prepared two important documents that will guide the future of Wollongbar.

Last year the council's strategic planning team consulted with residents to find out what aspirations they had for the future of their local community.

That feedback has led to the development of the draft Wollongbar Planning and Environmental Study and the draft Wollongbar Strategic Plan 2018-2038.

Once adopted by the council, the strategic plan will be an important reference to guide the development of Wollongbar over the next 20 years.

The draft study and plan will both be on public exhibition between August 22 and November 2.

The council's acting strategic planning manager, Klaus Kerzinger, said the documents reinforced the retention of the rural separation between Wollongbar and Alstonville, particularly along Lismore Road, so that each township will maintain a separate character and identity.

Also discussed are options related to maintaining a supply of conventional lots for home building, and an expansion of the Russellton Industrial Estate to help create local jobs.

"It was great to see the Wollongbar community engage with the process during last year's consultation period,” Mr Kerzinger said.

"They provided a number of ideas and comments that have helped inform the draft strategy for the future of Wollongbar until 2038.”

The council is keen to hear from Wollongbar residents during the exhibition period.

Visit ballina.nsw.gov.au (search Wollongbar 2038), Council's Customer Service Centre or shire libraries.

To provide feedback: email council@ballina.nsw.gov.au write to Wollongbar 2038, Ballina Shire Council, PO Box 450, Ballina NSW 2478, or phone Strategic and Community Facilities Group, 1300 864 444.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Will mega channel to flood proof Lismore actually work?

    premium_icon Will mega channel to flood proof Lismore actually work?

    News WORKING out the best way of protecting Lismore from the next disaster flood is proving a diabolical exercise.

    • 18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

    premium_icon There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

    Property Lismore houses offer a home for all budgets

    • 18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Photos from the Ellangowan fire front

    premium_icon Photos from the Ellangowan fire front

    News Firefighters battle fires as the hot dry conditions continue

    • 18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Up to 'eight' potential buyers eye off Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon Up to 'eight' potential buyers eye off Kimberley Kampers

    Business Former employees are owed more than $1 million

    • 18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners