The pick of the SCU rugby team

SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig names his Southern Cross University Gold Rats team of the decade (2010-2019) in Far North Coast rugby union.

Front row, Pat Kelly

The oldest of three brothers who excelled in the front row.

There has been a handful of games where Andrew and Edward joined him up-front at the scrum in an all-brother front row.

SCU hooker Kirk Taylor-Brown. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Hooker, Kirk Taylor-Brown

A shining light over the past six seasons and the only current Gold Rats players who was named in the SCU 50-year anniversary team last season.

Front row, Peter Murphy

Still playing some games now even though his is in his 50s and achieved the 300-game milestone last season. Fit and mobile for his age.

SCU second-rower Matt Murray. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Second row, Matt Murray

A couple of stints at the club and a big body who knows how to play the game.

Second row, Keith Morris

Came to the club in 2012 after playing in some decent Lismore City teams over the years.

He was always among the best in the Rats forward pack.

SCU flanker Ben Prozinski. Photo Marc Stapelberg.

Flanker, Ben Prozinski

Filled out in later seasons and added plenty of punch around the ruck.

SCU flanker Rhys McNaughton. Photo Marc Stapelberg.

Flanker, Rhys McNaughton

A great find early in the decade and came to the club having not played much rugby. He quickly became one of the best flankers in the zone.



No 8, Tyler Bisgrove

A strong presence in the pack and the Rats always looked a lot better when he was out there.

SCU halfback Matt Anderson. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Halfback, Matt Anderson

Covers a number of positions and has been a standout at halfback in recent seasons.

Five-eighth, Latrell Hampton

The most naturally gifted player the Rats have had for a long time. He had great hands and footwork.

SCU winger Murry Wade. Photo Marc Stapelberg.

Wing, Murray Wade

A notable try-scorer early in the decade and knew how to slice through a gap leaving the defence behind him.

SCU flanker Clayton Pursch. Photo The Northern Star.

Inside centre, Clayton Pursche

Plenty of ability from a young age and is a genuine game breaker on his day.

Outside centre, Aaron Ashley

He was rock solid in defence and found his way on to the try-scorers sheet in almost every game of the 2017 season.

Wing, Matt McMullen

Not the biggest winger getting around but cagey for his size and always wants the ball.

SCU fullback Dean Wilson. Photo Peter Moore.

Fullback, Dean Wilson

He has speed to burn and won the FNC Zone Best and Fairest award in 2017.