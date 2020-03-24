Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bod Squad training at Lennox Head, with personal trainer Rikki-Lee Petrie.
Bod Squad training at Lennox Head, with personal trainer Rikki-Lee Petrie.
News

The personal trainer keeping Australia moving

Marc Stapelberg
24th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE Northern Rivers personal trainer has started an initiative to help keep Australians, who are self-isolating, connected, fit and positive despite the current climate around coronavirus (COVID-19)

Bod Squad owner Rikki-lee Petrie knew there was something profound about the crisis before cases had started to multiply in Australia.

She watched her class fall by half in Byron Bay, Brunswick Heads, Lennox Head, Alstonville and Ballina last week as news of the virus in Australia became widespread.

“And across the board we had women who were too scared to go outside, too scared to share gym equipment, and too anxious to go social boxing class.

“I saw all this panic across the people who I really care for and really love.”

So in response she started an online platform on Facebook for people to be able to get the great exercise burn and endorphin rush without having to put themselves in a situation they didn’t feel comfortable.

She had a 1000 people join in 24 hours.

“Basically, what I did straight away as soon as virus hit, even before it was in Australia, was talk to members in terms of social isolation,” Ms Petrie said.

Initially members would send her a text and she would send out the workout to members.

“As soon I started that I had 10- 20 texts messages every morning before 5am,” she said.

She evolved it into the free Facebook Group ‘Bod Squad Keeps Australia Moving’ which is free to join and hosts a variety of videos that use body weight exercises and are done in high intensity and low intensity version so anybody can do it including men, women, and children.

Videos are filmed in different locations each time including a farm with horses, or the beach.

“When we started it, I thought of making it just for Bod Squad people, but then I thought why would we do it just for us,” she said.

“If I could make anyone feel better, why not open it to our community?

“And then I thought why not open it up to Australia?”

She said she hoped that members would share it further than the Northern Rivers and hoped it could set an example in keeping Australia healthy in social isolation.

northern rivers fitness northern rivers pesonal training
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAM RAID: Major damage at Ballina Fair

        premium_icon RAM RAID: Major damage at Ballina Fair

        Crime POLICE are on scene after the second ram raid in just three months.

        Coronavirus case a false alarm at Lismore group

        Coronavirus case a false alarm at Lismore group

        News News a member of Lismore Men's Shed had tested to COVID-19 is false

        MY FIRST YEAR 2020: 136 photos of the region's cutest kids

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR 2020: 136 photos of the region's cutest kids

        News Online now - all the cutest kids on the Northern Rivers!

        Buy some hand sanitiser... and some gin or vodka

        premium_icon Buy some hand sanitiser... and some gin or vodka

        News THIS local company has come up with a great solution to keep our hands safe in the...