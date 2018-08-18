First look at Melbourne’s priciest apartment

The proposed design for The Muse penthouse, which has an asking price of about $45 million.

The proposed design for The Muse penthouse, which has an asking price of about $45 million.

THE jawdropping penthouse set to smash Melbourne's apartment price record will hit the market in spring, with an asking price of about $45 million.

The deep-pocketed buyer of the two-storey sky mansion with its own pool, gym and $33,000 toilets, atop St Kilda Rd's "ultra-luxe" The Muse development, will be able to customise it to their own tastes.

But new renders reveal the potential opulence on offer with the 1191sq m pad atop Devitt Property Group's 14-storey project.

The residence is expected to attract an "ultra-high-net-worth Melburnian", and easily eclipse the $25 million penthouse in Southbank's under-construction Australia 108 tower to become Melbourne's priciest apartment.

The penthouse will boast a pool, and this view.

Plans for The Muse penthouse by Bruce Henderson Architects feature four bedrooms, including an elaborate main suite with a dressing room, four bathrooms, a home theatre, billiard room, gym, steam room and study across 1001sq m of internal space.

BHA director John Scaramuzzino said two kitchens plus a butler's pantry, a wine room, and formal and informal dining areas were also on offer with the palatial package.

"It's been laid out for a buyer to hold cocktail parties and functions," he said.

"But that doesn't mean the whole space can't be redesigned."

Plans for the palatial property include formal and informal dining and living areas.

The penthouse will be flanked by a 190sq m terrace with an in-ground pool and 360-degree views taking in the CBD, Port Phillip Bay, Albert Park Lake and Royal Botanic Gardens.

The eight-figure price tag will include access to rich fittings including a 4.2m kitchen island bench containing 109 pieces of marble, Sub-Zero wine fridges, home automation technology, an ornamental spiral staircase, and self-cleaning Japanese Toto toilets worth $33,000 each.

Ms Scaramuzzino said the apartment would be accessible via a private garage with nine oversized car spaces made to fit "things like Rolls Royces, Bentleys and sports cars", and connected to an exclusive lobby and lift.

The penthouse has already caught the eye of “high-profile Melbourne business people”.

Knight Frank head of project marketing for Victoria Daniel Cashen said "high-profile Melbourne business people", who might not be in the market for an apartment but understood "the rarity" of the penthouse, had expressed interest ahead of it officially hitting the market in mid-October.

"An apartment of this size and scale, sitting atop a fully serviced, ultra-luxe, secure … building has never before been seen in Melbourne," Mr Cashen said.

"This is the type of offering you would see in Mayfair in London or the Upper East Side of Manhattan."

MORE:Toorak penthouse sets suburb apartment record with eight-figure sale

Fully customisable South Yarra penthouse for sale for $22 million

The Block penthouse sale wraps in South Yarra

The Muse apartment building will comprise up to 42 apartments.

The Muse building, on the corner of Toorak Rd, will house up to 42 high-end apartments.

They'll start at $3.2 million and 240sq m including balcony space, with the second priciest residence quoted at $21 million.

It's being spruiked by developer Devitt as "Australia's most hi-tech residential building". The arrival of residents' cars will call a lift to take them up to their homes, where lights, blinds and airconditioning or heating will have been activated.

Construction is due to start in January and be completed by mid-2021.

The apartment tower will occupy the corner of St Kilda and Toorak Rds.

samantha.landy@news.com.au