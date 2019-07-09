The Pakistani company teaming up with Isis sugar mill

ON TOUR: Isis Central Sugar Mill chairman Peter Russo in Pakistan on a fact-finding mission ahead of yesterday's announcements.

ON TOUR: Isis Central Sugar Mill chairman Peter Russo in Pakistan on a fact-finding mission ahead of yesterday's announcements.

ALMOIZ Group is a large Pakistani family owned company with multiple subsidiaries spanning sugar, steel and energy industries.

The Isis Central Sugar Mill chairman Peter Russo visited the mills in Pakistan, after Almoiz declared its interest to invest, and believed the family owned conglomerate aligned with the mill's values.

No Australian company had shown interest in investing in ICSM after it pursued options to look at third party investment to increase the viability of its asset.

Almoiz Group and ICSM both use bagasse to produce energy, which is the pulp remaining after sugarcane cane juice is extracted, and send the surplus energy to the national grid.

The group invested in agricultural research, trialled new crops, and investigated irrigation, organic fertilisers and new herbicides.

Almoiz has five subsidaries that include Almoiz Industries, The Thal Industries Corporation, Naubahar Bottling company, Baba Farid Sugar Mills, and Moiz Textile Mills.

Pakistan's Almoiz group owns sugar mills, and produces sugar, energy and electricity.

According to information provided by ICSM, the group was formed in 1966 by cane farmer Shamim Khan, which has since then diversified through its family members.

In the 2017-18 financial year the group made $450 million in revenue.

"It is the primary sugar supplier for the Pakistan operations of some of the world's largest multinational food manufacturers including PepsiCo, Coco-Cola, Mondelez, Unilever and Nestle," the information said.

"They own five sugar mills, which are supplied by more than 40,000 farmers with sugar cane and beet crops across Pakistan.

"The group uses the latest equipment and infrastructure from around the globe to produce their sugar.

"Diffuser technology enables them to process both sugar beet and sugar cane."

NEW PROPOSAL: In a sugar beet field in Pakistan, Isis Central Sugar Mill chairman Peter Russo discusses the possibility of the Almoiz Group acquiring a 54.03 per cent stake in the mill. Contributed

Its chief operating officer Haider Khan, an Australian citizen who previously worked as a researcher at Macquarie University, before then working for Subaru Australia as its national media, product strategy and insights manager.

"My key strength lies in my ability to identify business problems and market opportunities and proivde actionable innovative strategic and tastical solutions leading to improved market share, volume growth and sustainable profitability," Mr Khan wrote on his Linked In account.

The group's managing director Nauman Khan has worked nearly 20 years in business, mostly in sugar.

He completed his Bachelors degree in economics at Stanford University in the United States, and holders as Masters in Industrial Engineering and Management.