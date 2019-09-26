The opportunistic method thieves used to rob home

THIEVES have used an extreme and bizarre opportunistic method of breaking into a home in broad daylight, stealing cash, jewellery and passports.

This has promoted police to remind locals that even things as simple as coins in visible consoles could encourage opportunistic thieves to gain access to vehicles.

CCTV footage of the men has been given to police.

Scott Ellis is speaking out after his wife's car was broken into at Loganholme before thieves stole her garage remote and found the couples address in her service log book.

The culprits then drove from Logan to the Pepperina Court property where they gained easy access using the stolen garage remote before helping themselves to cash, jewellery and even passports in the couple's home.

Mr Ellis, 38, and his wife Jo were left devastated by the September 11 robbery where thousands of dollars of cash and goods were taken just after lunchtime.

"I got the call from Jo and I was on my way to pick up our kids from daycare, but decided to go home first to check to see if we had been robbed.

"It was around 15 minutes after we got home when I went into our master bedroom and found that all the top drawers of our dressers and bed side tables had been rifled through and that was when I noticed that around $2000 in cash, our passports, birth certificates, spare car keys and jewellery was missing.

"They also took a few other things such as running shoes, phone chargers, a spare mobile phone.

Mr Ellis was able to obtain CCTV footage from a neighbour which he handed to police.

"I was pretty angry when I realised we had been robbed, the two guys that did it are a just a couple of drug addicted losers that need money for their next hit.

Police have since located the couples passports in a car which was found crashed in the Port of Brisbane.

ALLEGED THIEF CAUGHT ON CCTV PROWLING GOLD COAST UNITS

Police advice locals to not leave any visible items on display in vehicles which may entice thieves to break in.

Senior Constable Tracey Clouston from the Gold Coast District Crime Prevention Unit advised locals to never leave anything that could entice opportunistic thieves into vehicles.

"Even empty handbags, coins in a visible console, laptop bags without a laptop in it, mail with your address," she said.

"Thieves don't know the difference, they will take the opportunity to break in anyway and you have the inconvenience of repairing a smashed window or much worse," she said.

"A person with a $1000 a day drug habit with break into your car for some coins to feed their addiction.

"It's common sense, don't give someone a reason to break into your car.

"In some cases, they will steal your car and then go on and rob you and load up your own car with all your stuff

All thieves need is three things; the ability, the desire and the opportunity — it’s the crime triangle according to police.

"If you illuminate the opportunity, they are much less likely to even try.

"It's about taking responsibility and taking away those opportunities."

A police spokeswoman said police were still investigating the burglary of a home at Ormeau on Wednesday September 11.

"Person/s have used the garage remote to gain entry to a home at Pepperina Court, Ormeau, where jewellery and a safe containing passports, birth certificates, two sets of car-keys and approximately $2000 cash were stolen," she said.

Investigations continue.