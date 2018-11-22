The one place in town for fast and furious fitness

SUPER SQUASH: Goonellabah fitness centre the Summit has refurbished its squash courts and owner Matt George shows off the renovations to players Kevin Smith and Shane Lochrin.

IT'S fast, fun and keeps you fit, no wonder so many love a game a squash.

Watching keen players Kevin Smith and Shane Lochrin dash about a court at the Summit fitness centre in Goonellabah, there's no doubt in their minds.

The pair who are each aged 57, meet up each week for some fast and furious games, which is one of the reasons these friends are in top shape.

The friends said they love the workout they get in a game which requires excellent hand-eye coordination, fitness and agility.

Not to mention having to stay on top of having to move your opponent around the court to achieve competitive success.

In other words, to hit the ball where your opponent can't reach it.

"It's lots of fun," Mr Smith said.

"Squash keeps you fit, I really enjoy it," Mr Lochrin said.

Before playing Mr Smith, Mr Lochrin played his son Finn, 17 and the Alstonville High School year 12 student said he's impressed his dad is so good.

Squash is also the perfect game if you want to avoid sunburn or bad weather.

Played inside within the confines of four walls using a small rubber ball, squash rules mean all four walls are in play but the ball can only touch the floor once before your opponent must hit it again - and that little rubber ball can reach speeds of up to 280kmh when it's belted by a good player.

But Summit owner Matt George said you don't have to be an elite player to reap the benefits the game offers.

"We rendered and painted the walls as well as sanded the floors and are now proud to offer two completed renovated squash courts" he said.

"As the Wyrallah Road Squash Courts have recently closed, Summit now has the only two squash courts in town."

Mr George said the renovated courts are now fully booked between 5pm and 7pm Monday to Thursday.

"However, we are still taking permanent and single bookings and timeslots are filling up fast."

More information at the Summit 02 66252025.