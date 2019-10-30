The number one rule for nippers at this popular surf club

ROTARY DONATION: Byron Bay Nippers are thrilled with a rescue board generously donated by Byron Bay Rotary Club.

ROTARY DONATION: Byron Bay Nippers are thrilled with a rescue board generously donated by Byron Bay Rotary Club. Supplied

THEY hold our safety in their hands.

During the last summer season Byron Bay Surf Club performed more than 20 rescues and prevented hundreds more through beach management and education.

And now another 250 nippers are undergoing their training at the club, taking to the beach developing their future lifesaving skills each Sunday from 9am.

As the numbers of visitors on Main Beach, Byron Bay, continue to increase each season, the club ensures its volunteers remain up-to-date with knowledge, skills and fitness a proficiency assessment will be completed.

Club spokeswoman Kirsty Tockley said the nippers were educated to only swim at beaches there are flags, parents and where they feel comfortable.

"Across the community if they can keep this in their minds, the flags are safest place to be,” she said.

"Most of the rescues occur outside patrolled times and beaches.”

A former nipper herself, Ms Tockely said at 8am last Sunday more than 100 of the club's lifesaving volunteers went through their proficiency to be eligible to perform at the surf club.

"At least another 100 will undergo their assessment on November 24,” she said.

"It's very a family orientated multi-general community.”

Ms Tockley said the 2019-20 patrol season began in late September and will go through until April next year.

"As always the number one rule at the beach is to swim between the flags,” she said.

Whilst the nipper registration is closed the Surf Club always welcomes new volunteers and adult lifesavers.

"Byron remains a strong competitor in surf competitions as well as holding a reputable record at keeping locals and tourists safe on our beaches,” she said,

"Take care this summer and if in doubt check in with your local lifesavers.”

Contact registrar@byronbaysurfclub.org.au if you have questions regarding joining the club