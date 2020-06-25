The Northern Star runs in the family

IN THE FAMILY: Denise Crake, Mark Sharpe, Jenni Sharpe, Stephen Crake and Kevin Hermon all spent time at the Norther Star.

THEY say for people in the journalism industry printing ink runs in their veins and for Jenny Sharpe's family that's certainly true.

Alongside Jenni, her father Kevin Hermon, husband Mark, sisters, Bev Roberts and Denise Crakeand Denise's husband Stephen have all worked at the Northern Star newspaper.

It's a special family connection which has made the Northern Star such an important part of their family tapestry.

Mr Hermon began working for the Northern Star as a teenager, working long nights from 7pm to 2am when making the paper was more labour-intensive than today.

"I was fourteen or fifteen at the time, I was an apprentice to the printing (team), doing the typesetting, you'd proof something and they'd take it out ... to five or six machines," Mr Hermon said.

PAPERS: Old copies of the Northern Star from back in the day.

Mrs Sharpe served a litany of roles during her time at the Star which coincided with her sister's Bev and Denise working at the paper.

"I was there for about twenty two years, it was different back then, it was a place you could go and everyone was sort of friends … we used to socialise and go out for dinner, you'd get taken out for lunch by your boss every now and then," Mrs Sharpe said.

"Our older sister was there as well so all three of us where at one stage … we used to have good times."

VINTAGE: Mark Sharpe with a copy of the Northern Star which showcases his family on the front page following a flood.

Mr Sharpe also served in the printing department while Mr Crake was tasked with collating pages, which is a world away from the digital environment seen today.

"I was a reel hand, threw all the reels into the press," Mr Sharpe said.

"I worked there for twenty years all up and it was all night work and that takes a bit of getting used too.

"You see the thing on TV about 'stop the presses', that actually used to happen like 'stop the press, we're going to change a page'."

For this family, it'll be sad to see the Northern Star roll off the presses for one last time.

"It's pretty sad, not necessarily because we used to work there but for the older people who don't have their news anymore," he said.