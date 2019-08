SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Sun, smoke, and rays at Ballina.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Sun, smoke, and rays at Ballina. Mark Ross

EVERY week our readers' photos remind us of how magical the Northern Rivers is - and how talented its people are.

Check out some of the fantastic photos below.

To see more, go to our Facebook page.

To submit your own photo, go to our page on Monday evenings and upload to the Photo of the Week post.