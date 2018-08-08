The Northern Rivers suburbs where house prices are surging

PERIOD CHARM: A beautifully renovated timber farmhouse from the 1890s in East Lismore was one of the town's prettiest homes on the market.

PERIOD CHARM: A beautifully renovated timber farmhouse from the 1890s in East Lismore was one of the town's prettiest homes on the market. Supplied

HOME owners in several areas of Lismore will be smiling after a new report revealed robust surges in house prices.

It seems as though investing in property is, well, as safe as houses.

The latest Core Logic Market Trends report showed the median house price in East Lismore which is $368,750, jumped 5.5 per cent in the last 12 months to April 2018.

The data showed 117 houses sold during that period and rose a whopping 15.2 per cent in the previous 12 months and 31.7 per cent in the past five years.

Real estate agent Katrina Beohm said houses in several Lismore suburbs were performing very well.

"House values are holding really strongly in the areas of East Lismore, Lismore Heights and Girards Hill,” she said.

"There areas are free from flood, convenient to town and affordable.”

The report showed 273 houses sold in Goonelleabah at a median price of $418,500 and gained 4.5 per cent in the three months previous and 11.6 percent in the 12 months before then,

In Lismore suburb, 76 houses sold for a median of 338,000, a 2.6 per cent and 12.8 per cent rise over the same time.

In Girards Hill, 32 houses sold for a median of $360,000, a rise of 2.6 per cent in the previous three months and just 1.4 per cent for the 12 months prior.

North Lismore showed a slowing of value gains, as while 25 houses sold for a median of $295,000, values gained over the past five years was 32.3 per cent, over the past three months it dropped 1.7 per cent.

At Richmond Hill house prices were steeper with a median of $635,000, a rise of 2.8 per cent in the previous three months.

Houses in the prestigious suburb also rose 10.4 per cent over the previous 12 months and 36.1 per cent in the previous five years.

In South Lismore houses saw a median of $277,500, a jump of 22.8 per cent and 30.3 per cent over the previous three and five years respectively.

Homes in Lismore Heights had a median of $375,000, a rise in the previpus three months of 0.3 per cent and 26.7 per cent over the previous three years.

During this time, 853 houses and 129 units were sold in the Lismore Local Government Area.