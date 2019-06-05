The Northern Rivers' most popular towns

BOOMING: The 2016 census revealed Byron Bay had grown by an explosive 87 per cent compared to the 2011 results, with a population of 9246 people.

THE Northern Rivers has enjoyed a healthy growth in population according to the 2016 census, especially some small communities.

Comparing the census results with those from 2011 has highlighted significant growth in a number of towns and smaller communities - especially those on the coastal fringe.

The most astonishing population change has been Byron Bay, followed by other Byron Shire villages such as Ocean Shores, Brunswick Heads and South Golden Beach.

The 2016 census revealed Byron Bay had grown by an explosive 87 per cent compared to the 2011 results, with a population of 9246 people gathered in the town on August 9, 2016. That is an increase of 4289 from 2011.

The Byron Shire, as a whole, is clearly proving to be a desirable area to live, as many villages enjoyed growth from 2011.

The northern coastal villages all saw population growth, with Ocean Shores, Brunswick Heads and South Golden Beach all growing by 7 per cent.

Bangalow gained 167 more residents for a growth of 11 per cent, while Ewingsdale swelled by 25 per cent, with 114 more people residing in the area for a total population of 576.

Ballina Shire also enjoyed positive growth, with a 12 per cent increase in Tintenbar, a 10 per cent increase in Cumbalum and 329 new additions to the 6095 residents of Lennox Head.

Away from the coast, land releases at Perradenya Estate contributed to a 25 per cent - 62 people - increase in population for Caniaba, south-west of Lismore.

Uki suffered the most significant decline of the villages, with a 15 per cent decrease in population. In 2016 it had 180 residents - 33 fewer than in 2011.

Coraki suffered a 10 per cent decline in population with the loss of 123 people, while Clunes dropped 8 per cent.