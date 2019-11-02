The Northern Rivers households with the lowest incomes

TOUGH TIMES: The NCOSS poverty report's definition of a low income household is based on households which are living on a median weekly income of $400 or less.

TOUGH TIMES: The NCOSS poverty report's definition of a low income household is based on households which are living on a median weekly income of $400 or less. Kyle Zenchyson

WHILE Tenterfield Shire residents have been struggling amid horrific drought conditions, recently released data shows the region also has the highest number of low income households across the Northern Rivers, making the financial impact of the drought that much more dire.

The New South Wales Council of Social Services' Mapping Economic Disadvantage in NSW report shows the estimated rates of people who are living in low income households.

According to NCOSS data inland Northern Rivers communities had the highest percentage of low income households, whereas the region's coastal communities had significantly less households deemed low income.

Tenterfield had the highest percentage of people living in low income households, at 24 per cent or 1200 people.

Kyogle has the second highest figures at 21 per cent or 2100, while the Casino region, which includes the communities of Bonalbo, Coraki, Mallanganee, Mummulgum and Rappville, has 19 per cent or approximately 1000 people in low income households.

18 per cent of Casino's population, or 1700 people, are considered to live in low income households.

The Lismore data area, which includes the suburbs of East Lismore, Girards Hill, North Lismore and South Lismore, had the highest number of residents in low income households with 1900 residents or 16 per cent of the population.

The coastal region sees a drop in the number of low income households per population, with 14 per cent or 900 people in the Brunswick Heads - Ocean Shores area living in a low income household, and 13 per cent of Ballina's population living on $400 or less.

Three Northern Rivers communities sit below the national and state average of 11 per cent, with Byron Bay and the Ballina region, which includes Alstonville, Cumbalum, Newrybar, Tintenbar, Wardell and Wollongbar, both sitting on only 10 per cent.

The Lennox Head - Skennars Head area has the lowest percentage of low income households at only eight per cent, or 500 people.