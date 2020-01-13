The North Coast teen who has became an ice hockey star

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – #13 Samantha Brophy in the U18 National Australian Ice Hockey Team for the second year running.

BALLINA teen Samantha Brophy has been selected for the Australian National Ice Hockey U18 Women's team for the second year in a row.

She will compete in Eindhoven, Netherlands for the IIHF Women's U18 World Championships Division II Group A from January 25-28.

"I'm so excited," Brophy said.

The National U18 Women's Ice Hockey team moved up a division after their successful campaign at the World Ice Hockey Championships in Spain in early 2019.

Brophy said she has been playing ice hockey since she was five years old.

"I just love it, how fast it is, the physicality of it," she said.

Head coach of the U18 National Women's Ice Hockey team Tamra Jones said the calibre of players selected for the upcoming World Championships was incredible.

"We have girls from all over the country, and some playing overseas already," she said.

The team was set to jet off to the Hebron Academy in Maine, USA, for a five-day pre-training warm-up for the upcoming championship.

"It's getting the girls together as some of them haven't played in the same team before," Jones said.

"We'll be playing an exhibition game against the Hebron team, and we'll be taking the team to watch a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) division 1 women's ice hockey game to pump them up,"

Brophy plays in both defence and forward positions explaining the best way to get and keep the puck is to have control of your body.

"You've got to control your body. Stay strong and low," she said.

The Australians will play two exhibition games against the Netherlands and Chinese Taipei after they leave Hebron.

Their first match is against Kazakhstan on January 25. The girls then take on the Netherlands and then Chinese Taipei to round up the event.

When asked why she chose number 13 for her jersey Brophy laughed.

"Some people think it's unlucky, but it's lucky for me."

The team leave for the USA on Tuesday.